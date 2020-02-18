Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Liam Uses Zoe

Bold and the Beautiful fans are not sure that we can handle much more of Brooke and Ridge and their incessant need to argue over every little thing and to make their lives so much more complicated than they need to be. But, we digress. We did see that Hope and Zoe were in a situation that was a lot more awkward than they probably cared to admit. Liam has so pretty bold statements to make that make Thomas look like a pretty bad guy, which we all know that he is in reality. There’s a lot he has done that is just wrong, and he knows it. But, they had to sit there and listen to him accuse Thomas of all of these things. They are both in the middle of a thing with Thomas, too, but they don’t realize just how deep this all goes just yet.
Flo is not going to lose Wyatt no matter what that takes from her. NO matter what she has to do or what she has to sacrifice in her own life, she’s not in a place where she can handle anything else going down that she is not in control over. She has a lot on her mind and on her plate, but she will not lose things that are this important to her. This means she is willing to sit there with a smile on her face as she listens to her new fiancé cry about his ex and her health battles and how guilty he feels for leaving her for Flo and all of those things. It’s too much, and she knows it, but she will be the supportive person no matter how hard it is and how much she’s struggling to make it work. It’s difficult for her.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
Make sure to vote for your favorite #BoldandBeautiful couple! https://t.co/CC5765n37k
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 14, 2020
Interesting choice, really.
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
Thomas will stop at nothing to get the family he wants. See what happens this week on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/ciyO9N7Rpn
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 16, 2020
Thomas is never, ever going to learn. We hate seeing him use his son to deliver messages and to make sure Hope is not in a good place. To use a child to get what you want in life is an ugly situation and a bad thing. The timing of all of this is just too much for us, and it is hard for us to deal with this when we have a chance. It’s a lot, and we get that, but it’s also something we are dealing with no matter how hard we try not to have to deal with it, you know? Then there is the fact that we are not going to see things get better when he has to take this message to Hope without any clue his own father is using him, and it just hurts us. His son doesn’t understand what any of this means or how this works or what this entails and here they are making sure that they can make it as bad as they can for everyone involved. We hate that.
On the other hand, we also get to see that Liam is going to use Zoe to try and get to Thomas. He is going to do all he can to make her see that Thomas is not a good guy and that he is up to so much that is just not good, but will this work? She’s super into him right now, so she might have some blinders on when it comes to her ability to see him for who he really is.
Stay tuned for more The Bold and the Beautiful and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.