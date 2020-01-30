Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: More Delays and Pre-Emptions

Bold and the Beautiful fans, please be patient with us if our spoilers are off by a few days. The impeachment hearings are making things a little chaotic around here. You know this, but the show has been pre-empted more than once in the past few weeks. It’s been delayed. It’s been cancelled. It’s been airing in some places but not in other places. Right now, we just don’t know where we are or what we are doing, but we can help you with a few things. For one, we can help you figure out how to watch the show if it’s now showing up on your television. Try visiting the site and the app to see if you can watch there and stay up to date as things are so up in the air right now. We don’t know where the show is on television depending on where you live, and things are just chaotic to a point that it’s frustrating.
If you are up to date as far as we know the show is in some places, you just watched Wednesday. Sally decided that things in her life are not going well or happy for her, and she’s making the effort to put herself first. She’s done putting everyone else and everything else first. She’s doing this for her, with herself, and she’s not going to allow herself to become ashamed of all that is happening in her life. Priorities are changing. Thomas is happy when Hope comes to him and he gets to comfort her after things did not work out with Liam, but he’s not going to allow anyone else to get in the way of this, especially not his sister or Liam or Hope’s mother or even his own father – and not Zoe, either.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
Here's how to watch today's episode of #BoldandBeautiful on @WBTV_News, @WYMT, @NEWS9, @WFMY, @KENS5, @KHOU, @WDBJ7, @WCBINEWS, @WLTX , @KCTV5, @NC5, @CBS6, @WTKR3, @3NewsNowOmaha, @wane15, @KDKA, @CBSDenver, @Action10News, @3onyourside: https://t.co/U4BvhetReu pic.twitter.com/3Y9mFqgUBx
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 29, 2020
Another day, another pre-emption.
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
Sally confides in Katie this week on #BoldandBeautiful. Don't miss it. pic.twitter.com/3Qc1iqFK3H
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 26, 2020
Katie is a woman who has more influence over Wyatt than she should, and that is going to make a difference. When he comes to her and does not know what to do for her and what to do with her, there will be nothing else going on in their lives other than her telling him what to do, and we don’t like what she has to say to him. She’s going to assure him that Sally is a survivor, which does make it seem as if she is really pushing him to go forward with Flo. Flo did save her life, of course, and that’s a big thing, but she is telling Wyatt that Sally is a big girl and she will get over his hurting her and move on with her life, but we don’t like that advice. Why is everyone so happy for him to be with Flo? We don’t like that at all.
Quinn and Brooke are bringing the drama right now, too. They have so much to offer their families, but they are fighting over this family that doesn’t actually belong to either of them. They are both married into this family who is famous for getting rid of women and replacing them with others left and right, so they don’t hold any real spot here at all. That’s something they should do well to remember as they go through this and work on things. But, their fight is about to get really good, and we will readily admit that we are more than a little excited about all of it.
Stay tuned for more The Bold and the Beautiful and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.