Home
The Bold and the Beautiful
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Part II of Monaco Behind-the-Scenes Documentary

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Part II of Monaco Behind-the-Scenes Documentary

4 mins ago

Bold and the Beautiful fans want some answers. We did get to see a pretty cool episode yesterday when things were taken into a new way of looking at the show. The “Becoming Bold and Beautiful” part one documentary was a fun thing to see. To see how things work and how they are made and what goes on behind the scenes and how it all works out is pretty cool. We never really put a lot of thought into things like this, but to see the way that things work is something we are excited about. This is a show that we’ve been watching a long time, but it’s not quite the same as all the others. It’s not a show that’s on for an hour every day. It’s been more than three decades of watching this show for a half hour, which means roughly 20 minutes of the show a day. To see what’s up behind the scenes is a lot of fun.

To continue to recap last week, though, so you don’t lose what happened, we are going to go further into this wondering what is going to happen with Flo and Sally. Sally and Dr. Escobar accidentally knocked Flo out and made her pass out, and now Wyatt is on his way home and will find them if they don’t act – FAST. But, will this turn into something bigger than it is, or will we find something that makes more sense when we know that things are going down? We can’t wait to see what is going to happen with this, and if Wyatt will make some of his own decisions for once in his life or if he will continue to look at things form his own point of view without a decision.

What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful

These are so good.

What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful

This is going to be another day and another 20 minutes of what happens in the world of Becoming Bold and the Beautiful. The show we watched yesterday was the first part, and today is the second part. This is a show that is part documentary and part reality show, and we appreciate that very much. We know that this is the final part in the documentary, and we are excited to see more about what is going on behind the scenes and how it all works out for all of us. But, we also want to see more of a few other things, too. We want to see more of what will happen when things take a toll on everyone else. At the time of writing this, we have nothing other than the fact that there is going to be a second part to this documentary. We don’t know what else is going on this week.

Will there be more new episodes anytime in the near future? Will they make Wednesday and Thursday both days when we get something new that we haven’t seen before? We all know that Friday is flashback Friday, but will we see something that coincides with that every single day, or will we continue to see random old episodes? We cannot decide, but we don’t want to speculate too much. We want to know if there is anything we can hope for in terms of getting some answers or at least seeing Wyatt make up his mind about what he wants to do, but we don’t feel that we are getting too much yet.

Stay tuned for more The Bold and the Beautiful and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Homer and Krusty the Clown Theory Finally Gets Answered on Twitter
Are We Going to See Will’s Dad Again in Stranger Things Season 4?
What We Learned from The Pokemon Journeys: The Series Trailer
Here’s What Happened to Tim Stark After The Tiger King Documentary
What We Learned from The Venom 2 Teaser
A Whitney Houston Biopic is in the Works with Bohemian Rhapsody Writer
Why The Movie Commando Was Way Better Than Predator
Video Explains Chewbacca’s Entire Backstory
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Golshifteh Farahani
Why Kristen Cavallari and Jay Cutler are Splitting
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Casey Morgan
Michael Madsen Channels Reservoir Dogs Character for PSA
Remembering Famed G.I. Joe Artist Hector Garrido
Five X-Men Villains We Need to See Debut in The MCU
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
https://www.looper.com/152817/mortal-kombat-reboot-to-shoot-in-australia-later-this-year/
Comparing Mortal Kombat Characters to Yu-Gi-Oh! Characters
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details