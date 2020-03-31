Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Quinn Pressures Ridge

Bold and the Beautiful fans know that there is little that is wrong in Quinn’s life right now. She’s managed to take down Brooke and her life, and she’s made a mess of it. Ridge is done with her, he’s punched Bill right in the face, and Brooke just lost her husband and her sister and the man she was cheating on her husband and her sister with, and she’s in a good place as she created this mess. That’ Quinn’s undoing, though. She’s so proud of herself right now that she actually told the world she did this, and that she is the one that made this happen. She played this video and ruined all these lives, and she doesn’t even seem to realize that by doing this, she’s done what she can to make things worse. Her husband is not going to be at all amused by this, and that’s a problem for all of them.
Shauna is going to have some issues in her life, but she did make it clear to her daughter that she’s going to go back to Vegas. She hasn’t been very honest with a few of the other people in the world, and they don’t know the real reason why she wanted to do this. But, she’s going to speak with her daughter of her real reasons. She’s sharing this with Flo, but she will do something else that is good for her. She’s going to help her daughter see that there are some things that are not worth it – but she’s still unaware of what is going on in her daughter’s life with Wyatt. Will this be the moment that they all find out what is going on? Will she share with her mother and put Wyatt’s life in jeopardy?
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
Stay at home, but make it fashion! 😉 You can use these stylish Forrester Creations office backgrounds for your @zoom_us meetings. 📸 Take a screenshot when you do and make sure to post it and tag us so we can see! #BoldandBeautiful #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/SusZ2oQIpR
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 30, 2020
How fun is this.
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
Ridge ends his relationship with Brooke and starts a new beginning this week on #BoldandBeautiful. You do not want to miss what happens next! pic.twitter.com/JswbbScvMf
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 29, 2020
Bill is doing every single thing in his power to ask that Katie forgive him, but that is not a thing that will work out for anyone. There is nothing she wants more than to have things back the way that they were before her sister and Bill were on this, but it’s too late. Her own husband has – once again – put their marriage on the line because of his inability to leave her sister alone. This is disgusting behavior, and she knows this. He knows this, but he cannot stay away from Brooke and he’s never been able to. He’s asking that Katie please forgive him, and he is telling her this will never happen again, and he is making all the right promises, but he is doing nothing that is actually right.
Quinn, on the other hand, is doing all she can to get Ridge to tell Brooke their marriage is over, he will not forgive her, and they cannot move on from this. She is asking him to tell this woman he cannot forgive her and that he cannot be with her right now, and she wants him to move on with Shauna and be happy. One, because she wants to see things happen this way more so now than ever, and two, because she wants to keep her friend from leaving her and going back to Vegas. This might work in her favor, but Ridge might not want to move on right this very second, you know. Or maybe he will. He probably will. He’s Ridge.
Stay tuned for more The Bold and the Beautiful and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.