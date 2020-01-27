Home
The Bold and the Beautiful
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Quinn Says Game On to Brooke

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Quinn Says Game On to Brooke

1 min ago

The Bold and the Beautiful fans are not shocked that this is the way we are going into the week. We are all excited about the idea that perhaps mean and evil Quinn might return now that she has someone to feud with. We thought that she and Donna and the Pam thing might go a different route last year, but that situation seemed to have fizzled out in a way that was boring and not at all what we thought might happen. We were disappointed, but she’s being awful right now – and we love it. She’s not about to let Brooke win. She’s not allowing this woman to take control of the family she considers her own, and that includes allowing Brooke to have any say in what her friend Shauna says and does. She’s made it clear to Brooke she likes that Shauna and Ridge were together, and she’s on their side.

Hope ending things with Liam after seeing him kiss Steffy, which also sent her right into Thomas’ arms. That’s right where he wanted her, too, but we have a feeling that he is not going to get her just yet. She’s going back to Liam before much longer, but that’s not the point. The point right now is that Katie tried to help out a very confused friend in Wyatt when she told him how he needs to go about figuring out who he wants to be with. He loves both Flo and Sally, and he cannot make a decision that seems to work well for him. We have an ugly suspicion that this is the new Liam/Hope/Steffy situation for him, and we don’t like it. It works for Liam. It does not work on someone like Wyatt. He’s so much better than that.

What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful

We just love this.

What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful

The new week means new drama, and we love that. Thomas is an enterprising young man who will do anything and everything it takes to take down the woman that is in his way, and that woman is Brooke. He’s looking to work with Quinn to make sure that Brooke is not going to get in anyone’s way again, and she’s more than happy to do this together. They will make sure that they have a foolproof plan that will bring her down once and for all, and we cannot wait to see these two evil villains work together. Then there Is Quinn, who is striking back now that Brooke has done the unthinkable. She’s gone to Eric and worked hard to get into the middle of their marriage and all that it means. She’s looking to get Quinn in trouble, and she will not have that.

She’s saying game on, and we cannot wait to see this all unfold. Katie is also about to get involved as her sisters do all that they can to get Shauna and Quinn out of their lives, but at what expense? She’s so grateful to this woman’s daughter for saving her life, and she wants her whole family to love her and accept her and forgive her. Is she willing to abandon that feeling already to help out her sister with something that doesn’t even concern her or Donna? Of course. They are Logan sisters, and they only get to mess with one another’s men. Other women cannot do the same.

Stay tuned for more The Bold and the Beautiful and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Prediction: We Won’t See This Obi-Wan Series for a Long Time
Chicago Fire Season 8
What Does the Future Hold for all The “Chicago” Shows?
Meet The Full Cast of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Series
Doctor Who Season 12
Why is Doctor Who Losing So Many Viewers in Season 12?
Five Bond Films to Watch Before No Time To Die
Killer Klowns
Killer Klowns from Outer Space Funko Pop Figures Exist
Last Stand
Star Wars: The Last Stand is An Amazing 4K CGI Short
Mark Hamill Was Cast in Star Wars Because of Freddy Krueger
Melonie Diaz
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Melonie Diaz
Omari Hardwick
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Omari Hardwick
Check Out This Amazing Harry Potter Minecraft Map
Rotimi
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rotimi Akinosho
Sinister Six
Check Out This Awesome Sinister Six Fan-Made Trailer
Five Superheroes Outside of Marvel and DC that need their own Movies
Joker Movie
Five DC Characters That Should Be in The Joker Sequel
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Prize
10 Video Game Endings No One Has Ever Seen
Five Things We Need to see in the Next Batman Arkham Game
Cyberpunk 2077
The Top Five Most Anticipated Video Games of 2020
A Cool Metal Cover of Guile’s Theme From Street Fighter