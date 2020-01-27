Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Quinn Says Game On to Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful fans are not shocked that this is the way we are going into the week. We are all excited about the idea that perhaps mean and evil Quinn might return now that she has someone to feud with. We thought that she and Donna and the Pam thing might go a different route last year, but that situation seemed to have fizzled out in a way that was boring and not at all what we thought might happen. We were disappointed, but she’s being awful right now – and we love it. She’s not about to let Brooke win. She’s not allowing this woman to take control of the family she considers her own, and that includes allowing Brooke to have any say in what her friend Shauna says and does. She’s made it clear to Brooke she likes that Shauna and Ridge were together, and she’s on their side.
Hope ending things with Liam after seeing him kiss Steffy, which also sent her right into Thomas’ arms. That’s right where he wanted her, too, but we have a feeling that he is not going to get her just yet. She’s going back to Liam before much longer, but that’s not the point. The point right now is that Katie tried to help out a very confused friend in Wyatt when she told him how he needs to go about figuring out who he wants to be with. He loves both Flo and Sally, and he cannot make a decision that seems to work well for him. We have an ugly suspicion that this is the new Liam/Hope/Steffy situation for him, and we don’t like it. It works for Liam. It does not work on someone like Wyatt. He’s so much better than that.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
Steffy Forrester and Wyatt Spencer – these characters can do it all! @DollyParton #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/hZUzeJoVmd
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 23, 2020
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
Team Brooke or Team Quinn? You won’t want to miss a minute of #BoldandBeautiful this week! pic.twitter.com/yIok59YBbl
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 19, 2020
The new week means new drama, and we love that. Thomas is an enterprising young man who will do anything and everything it takes to take down the woman that is in his way, and that woman is Brooke. He’s looking to work with Quinn to make sure that Brooke is not going to get in anyone’s way again, and she’s more than happy to do this together. They will make sure that they have a foolproof plan that will bring her down once and for all, and we cannot wait to see these two evil villains work together. Then there Is Quinn, who is striking back now that Brooke has done the unthinkable. She’s gone to Eric and worked hard to get into the middle of their marriage and all that it means. She’s looking to get Quinn in trouble, and she will not have that.
She’s saying game on, and we cannot wait to see this all unfold. Katie is also about to get involved as her sisters do all that they can to get Shauna and Quinn out of their lives, but at what expense? She’s so grateful to this woman’s daughter for saving her life, and she wants her whole family to love her and accept her and forgive her. Is she willing to abandon that feeling already to help out her sister with something that doesn’t even concern her or Donna? Of course. They are Logan sisters, and they only get to mess with one another’s men. Other women cannot do the same.
Stay tuned for more The Bold and the Beautiful