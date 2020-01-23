Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Quinn Won’t Back Down

Home
The Bold and the Beautiful
Bold and the Beautiful fans aren’t happy about what is going down with Wyatt and Sally right now as far as Flo is concerned, but we are all living that life that allows us to feel so good about what is going on with Quinn. Is she getting her life together? Is she changing the game? Is she a mess that we cannot change or get enough of? Yes, she is, but she’s almost back. She’s got to be, right? She’s unhappy. She’s not happy about all that is going on with her longtime friend, Shauna, and the recent news her own husband brought to her about Shauna and her living condition is not good. She’s someone we cannot wait to see get the most of all that is going on, and we are just living our best lives with all of this. It’s good.

Quinn is unhappy, and she’s ready to take that anger out on Brooke. This means that we might just get to see everything get so much better in life. We love it, and we cannot wait to see it all happen. But, for now, we also get to see things unfold in a manner that is going to make us feel so happy. Thomas is just as happy about his own life right now. Liam and Hope are no longer together. Things are no longer a problem for them, and she’s come running right into his arms looking for some comfort and some happiness in the midst of her breakup. She knows where this is going, and he knows that she might just make things more complicated, and it’s all right with him. This is not going to end well, but what does when it comes to Thomas? He’s a mess, and that’s not good.

Sally is not in a good place right now. Her feelings are hurt, her heart is breaking, and she’s feeling that everything in her life is falling apart. The man she is set to marry, the man she loves more than anyone in the world, has told her that he’s not sure he can marry her because he is still in love with another woman. Sally made it very clear to him he’s not just walking away from what they have and the life that they have built together, but she’s definitely not at her best right now. Knowing that the man you love also loves another woman really is a sign that he doesn’t love either of them. You can’t love two people at the same time, so this means she’s not his true love at the moment. And that’s not good. She knows this because she’s a smart, intelligent, insightful woman, and she’s making some decisions to just put herself first right now. It’s good for her.

Then there is Quinn, who will stand up to her husband and let him know that she has no intention of backing down and allowing Brooke to get her way and make the decisions around here. This is her family, her home and her friend that is being accused of things and mistreated, and she’s not backing down. Eric won’t like this, but we do hope that he will side with his wife rather than his son’s estranged wife at this point. Will he? We aren’t so sure.

Stay tuned for more The Bold and the Beautiful and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.


TiffanyR
Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

