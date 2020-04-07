Home
The Bold and the Beautiful
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Quinn’s Plan is Backfiring

Bold and the Beautiful fans are pretty sure that there is an escalating problem brewing for Sally, and Flo is doing what she can to take her down right now. She’s not sure that Sally is doing all she can to be honest with anyone, and it’s becoming a bit of a mess. You see, she is not dying. She told some people she has a terminal illness, but she does not. And we think that Flo is going to learn this before anyone else. She’s been visiting with the good doctor, and she’s seen that there is a chance that Sally is lying. She’s got some evidence that things are not going as they are meant to go, and this is going to mean war for these two women who have been at this for some time. They are both liars and they both need to just move on at this point.

Meanwhile, while Flo is off finding a way to take down the friend she thought she had in Sally all of a sudden, Sally has decided to share her secret with Wyatt, and she’s told him she’s almost dead. She’s told him that she’s doing nothing to stop this, either, but he’s going to convince her to go through treatment to try and prolong her life. She doesn’t need it, but she is going to agree to this so that he can make her a promise, but we all know she’s just mad after hearing him and Flo making plans to see one another behind her back last week. She’s now working harder than ever to lie to him and to make this situation work for her, so we are curious as to how much further she will go with this entire situation. It should be good.

Quinn pretty much lived her best life up until this week. She spent a lot of time in her life trying to figure out how to take down the woman known as Brooke, and she did that with a successful vengeance. She aired the tape of Bill and Brooke kissing at a party where the entire family was present, and now she’s got a problem. She told her husband – we mean bragged to her husband – that she did this. She is the one who made this happen, and now he is unhappy with her. She might hate Brooke, but she fails to realize that Eric is still Ridge’s father and that Brooke is his own ex-wife and the mother of one of his daughter’s, so this is nothing he wanted to see happen. There’s a lot that might not go well here, but this is almost too much.

Now she has to do things that she did not think she’d deal with. She has to find a way to make this situation work for her, and she has to keep her husband. She’s got some serious damage control to deal with, but she didn’t see that coming. On the other hand, Ridge and Shauna are in Vegas, and they are living it up. They are having such a good time, and it is clear that they are very much attracted to one another, and that they are living their very best lives. They are very happy together, and their attraction is seriously obvious. This is what she’s been looking for all along.

