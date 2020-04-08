Home
The Bold and the Beautiful
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge and Shauna Enjoy Vegas

2 mins ago

Bold and the Beautiful fans are not sure what to think right now. Sally is not dying, but she’s taking this game up to a new level so she can get Wyatt to herself. She knows now that he’s planning on seeing Flo behind her back, and she’s no longer in this because she loves him. She is in this because now she simply does not want to lose. This is not good news for anyone, and we don’t know how to focus on anything other than this. It’s going to be a mess, but she’s taking this game up a notch and she’s not allowing anything else to get in her way. She’s got this going for her, and we can see it working. But, she’s going to make a promise to Wyatt she will seek treatment now that he’s in her life and she has a reason to live again. She’s cunning, if nothing else.

Flo, however, is not sure she believes what is going on with Sally, and she’s paying a visit to Sally’s doctor. Will the doctor give her the information she needs to know, or will she keep it all to herself right now? We cannot decide how this is going to go, but we know it’s not going to end well for many people right now. Flo is not happy, but she’s going to find some evidence in all of this. She’s going to spot something in what Dr. Escobar is saying to her and she’s going to run with that. We cannot help but wonder how much longer this charade can continue for Sally before she’s completely outed and it’s all over for her. She’s not going to win this one, and we cannot see a way out of it for her this time around.

Quinn is working hard to make up to Eric what she did. She just didn’t think – not that she ever has, really – about how he might feel. She forgets that he was once married to Brooke and that they share a daughter. That means she will always be important to him, and he will never hate Brooke the way his wife hates her. Additionally, she had to take down Ridge by default. She didn’t want to, but she did. She did it because she had to win, and she was aware there would be some collateral damage as a result. She did not, however, think of herself as part of that collateral damage. Now she is fighting for her marriage, and that is not part of her gig. She’s not happy about this in the least.

Ridge and Shauna are continuing their romp around Las Vegas, and we can see that they have some pretty undeniable chemistry with one another. They are clearly in love, and they were clearly fighting that feeling for some time, but now they are there and they are feeling it. We like it, too. We aren’t too mad about this connection. Shauna might not be an honest or innocent woman by any means, but we cannot help but like her a lot. She’s going to get what she wants from this, and we are glad to see something go her way and not Brooke’s way for once. Brooke is a bit tiring, and we are tired of her blatant selfishness in every aspect of her life.

Stay tuned for more The Bold and the Beautiful and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.


