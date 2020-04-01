Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Faces A Tough Decision

Bold and the Beautiful fans can almost feel the collective head shake coming from fans around the world as Bill begs Katie for forgiveness. This is not the first time he’s uttered these words and this kind of desperation to her for the exact same reason with the exact same woman, who just so happens to be Katie’s sister. Bill wants her to forgive him for making out with her sister a mere weeks after promising he would love no one but her for the rest of his life, promising to never hurt their child, their family, or her heart again. Now he’s making out with her sister, again, and things are taking a very ugly turn for the worse. Will she forgive him? We can hope that she does not, but we really cannot make that a positive issue in this manner. We don’t know. We have no idea. But we know that things are not going to end well.
Meanwhile, Quinn does not feel that her job is done. She feels that she has more to do, and that she is going to live her life in a new way. She’s gotten everyone to learn that Brooke is just a horrible woman, but now she has to make sure her own husband does not find it in his heart to forgive her. She wants him to ditch the wife, go back to her friend Shauna, and try that on for size. Shauna recently announced she is headed back to Vegas, though. She doesn’t feel she has much to work on and live for in LA anymore, and she’s looking to do. She’s looking to go back to her life, and Quinn does not want that. She wants Ridge to call her up and put an end to this right now.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
Will Katie be able to forgive her husband on @BandB_CBS? @BBheathertom on what's to come.
https://t.co/5R710Wblss
— TV Insider (@TVInsider) March 30, 2020
We don’t think she should.
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
Ridge ends his relationship with Brooke and starts a new beginning this week on #BoldandBeautiful. You do not want to miss what happens next! pic.twitter.com/JswbbScvMf
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 29, 2020
Bill is going to make a vow. It’s the same vow he just made to his family but a few months ago. Remember that vow? The one in which he stated the only people in the world he cares about and the only people he loves are Katie and Will? And that he would do anything for them, and that he loves them, and that he is going to devote his entire life to them. But, we’ve heard that speech before. We know that he said that before, and that he’s made some big promises in the past, and that he’s not the kind of man who always does the right thing. But, we also know that there’s a lot here that Katie will not believe. He’s going to need to do a lot more for them that make empty promises and make out with her sister every time she turns around.
Ridge has to make a decision. He’s got to decide what he wants to do about Shauna. He knows that she’s going to leave because she does not feel she has anything to live for in the moment. She’s not feeling that she has something to do in LA without love or her daughter or any happiness, which means Ridge has to decide if he is going to give her a chance at all. He has this one chance, but it is a hard one to come up with when you’re working so diligently on things in your own life all at one time. What will he do?
