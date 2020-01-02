Home
The Bold and the Beautiful
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Tries to Keep Brooke

Bold and the Beautiful fans are left with a lot to catch up on as the new year is here and a new episode is on the air. We know that we left off with Brooke and Ridge discussing their happier moments. They went back over their many years together – off and on, of course – and thought about so many of the good times that they had. They’ve been doing this often recently, and we know it’s because they are both horrified and upset that their life is taking the turn that it is taking. They know that their marriage is over, and yet they both doing all that they can to drag this out and make it seem like they want to work on it. We know that neither of them do, though. They aren’t putting forth the effort to make any positive changes because neither of them is looking to do what the other wants.

On the other side of things is Thomas. His newfound fake love for Zoe is above and beyond, and we think that she is allowing herself to become entirely too caught up in it and what does that mean for their future? Liam noticed that things seem to be taking a much more drastic turn for them than they thought, and we all think that things will take a much different turn than we thought, and we think that there is so much that will make a difference. We aren’t sure in any capacity what this might mean for those around us, but we do know that many people can change their way of thinking if they are that into something – and we think this plan is going to backfire in a surprising way for both Thomas and Zoe and Hope.

Hope is not happy with Thomas right now. For one, she’s still confused and concerned about his feelings for Zoe, but she’s going to become very unhappy when he has an unexpected surprise for her. She will find that she is left feeling unsettled and unhappy, and things like that really don’t work for her. She’s always been a bit of a hot mess, but that’s her way of life, and we respect that. We cannot change her, but she is someone who needs to get her life together and figure things out on her own. She’s not making many things work out well for herself, and that’s just all there is to it. She’s not handling herself well, and this will be nothing short of a total change in the way she’s feeling, either.

Ridge thinks that his son is with Zoe, and that he is not a problem for himself or Hope or Brooke anymore, so he will make his move. He’s thinking that his wife will be fine with things now that they have nothing else to worry about in terms of Hope and Thomas and their issues, and he’s about to bring his A-game to the table by asking Brooke to make things work. Now that neither of them will have this problem, perhaps they can just be together and make things work in their favor. We don’t know, but we don’t think this is the best idea either of them has ever had. It will never work, and we all know this is true.

