Home
The Bold and the Beautiful
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Sally is Miserable

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Sally is Miserable

29 seconds ago

Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Quinn is not a happy camper, and that it is her own husband that has given her the news that has upset her the most. He’s the one who had to come and tell her that the friend she had her entire life and lost connection with until only recently is in trouble. She’s been blackballed from her home and the friends she’s decided to make since moving here, and all because Brooke hates her. She hates her because her husband was kissing Shauna when he and Brooke were in the process of filing and signing divorce papers when they could not find a common ground over their kids. Things turned very ugly, everyone was very upset, and things were not going well for anyone. It’s an ugly time for them, but Quinn is doing all she can to make sure that her friend is not treated this way.

She let her husband know that under no uncertain terms will she back down from Brooke and her nasty behavior. She will not do it. She cannot do it, and she will not be there for her other than to make her miserable. Thomas is going to let his sister know that if she even things about letting Liam know that this kiss she shared with him was Thomas’ doing, he will make sure he ruins her life for good. It’s the only thing keeping Liam from Hope right now, and it’s the only thing that’s making her run to Thomas for come comfort and someone to take her side. His plan is working precisely how he envisioned it would work, and he has no desire to sit back and allow anyone else to be there to get into his way about any of this. He’s done.

What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful

More pre-emptions.

What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful

Sally has never been less happy in her life, and she’s got to do something about it. She’s got a lot going on in her life, and she’s not sharing all of it with Wyatt, either. She keeps fighting for him even though she knows she’s lost him, and that’s a situation she cannot seem to remove herself from. She wants to do better, and she wants to find happiness, but it does not seem to be working for her right now. She’s a mess, she’s got a lot on her mind, and she’s so unhappy with so many things. But, she’s going to take some time to herself. She’s going to be a bit selfish, and she is going to put herself first, put everyone else last, and she’s going to try and figure things out.

She’s a woman who has some issues, but she’s not letting anyone else take her down. ON the other side of things, there’s a lot happening right now with Quinn. She’s sharing with her husband that she absolutely does not care how much he cares for Brooke, she’s done with her and will not back down to her, and she absolutely will take her to battle on all that is happening right now. She’s not afraid, and we love that about her. We cannot wait to see this epic war finally start to wage, as both of these women are sneaky, vile, and very much underhanded when it comes to getting their own way and what they want from life. Few things are better, really, and we cannot wait to see them all take the shot.

Stay tuned for more The Bold and the Beautiful and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

David Schwimmer Defends That Friends Was Not a Racist or Sexist Show
Alex Cross
Amazon is Developing an Alex Cross Series Based on the Novels
Warhammer
New Warhammer 40,000 Animated Anthology Series in Development
mandalorian
The Top Four New TV Protagonists of 2019
Five Good Villains From Forgettable Movies
Four Regrettable Michael Caine Movie Remakes
Why Non-PC Movies Are Still Great
Iron Giant
Shouldn’t There Be a Sequel or Reboot of Iron Giant Already?
Trent Reznor
Five Actors Who Should Play Trent Reznor in a Movie
Egg Custard Tarts
How to Make The Egg Custard Tarts from Avatar The Last Airbender
Catelynn Baltierra
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Catelynn Baltierra
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Maeve Press
Sinister Six
Check Out This Awesome Sinister Six Fan-Made Trailer
Five Superheroes Outside of Marvel and DC that need their own Movies
Joker Movie
Five DC Characters That Should Be in The Joker Sequel
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Prize
10 Video Game Endings No One Has Ever Seen
Five Things We Need to see in the Next Batman Arkham Game
Cyberpunk 2077
The Top Five Most Anticipated Video Games of 2020
A Cool Metal Cover of Guile’s Theme From Street Fighter