Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Shauna Learns Thomas’ Real Plan

Bold and the Beautiful fans are not amused by what it is that Ridge is up to. He’s really making a mess of his life. He wanted to end his marriage to Brooke because they will never pick one another over their kids, and she hates his son and the situation in which he put her daughter. Now that his son is seemingly interested in another woman and no longer interested in his daughter, they seem to think that there is something else going on. But, it’s not true, and Ridge is making some questionable decisions. There is nothing else we see happening other than the fact that he will get her to want to stick around and work on their marriage, and then their kids will ruin it for them. Again. They will both be shocked with the other is unwilling to make changes that hurt their kids, and we will all have some issues to deal with.
Then there is the fact that we can see Zoe is not having an easy time with this. She’s finding it difficult to differentiate between the fine line between fake and real, and she’s teetering on the real side of things. She knows that Thomas is into Hope and not her, yet here she is falling for him despite all of it. She’s clearly a delusional young woman, but what else are you going to do about that? We cannot decide how to focus on anything else, but we can see that some things will never change. They will always complicate their own lives and everyone will turn into a mess because of it. It’s too much, we can’t handle it, and we are not sure how to get through this. Can she get her life right, or will she keep this up? We don’t know.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
Just ONE more day until the new decade! Check out the grand finale of the #BoldandBeautiful #DecadeChallenge from @JohnMcCook44. 📸 pic.twitter.com/LaUaATORP7
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 31, 2019
Some additional facial hair is the only difference we can see.
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
New year, new decisions 👏 It’s all coming up this week on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/AtnZxndIgr
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 29, 2019
It seems that Shauna is a woman who will do anything to win, and that includes finding a way to get her own way with the things that are going on in her life. She’s learned that there is a lot happening in their lives, and that Ridge and Brooke are back in action trying to save their marriage now that Thomas is not pursuing Hope any longer. Except, that he is still doing that and she knows it. She knows that there is so much more going on and that works for this story, and there is nothing anyone can do about it. For now, though, we can see that they have to focus on what it is and how she can use this to get to Ridge. Thomas encourages her to keep her mouth shut about it and allow things to work in her favor, and she might just do that.
On the other side of this situation are both Liam and Zoe and their feelings. He’s using her to get to Thomas and to get Hope safe from him, but he’s managed to successfully get Zoe to fall for him. Now there is no chance she will do anything to help Steffy and Liam make things work for him. She will not help him take down Thomas, and that’s all there is to it. Now he has to find a way to get this to work his way without the help of this naïve young woman, and he can probably do it with Steffy on his side. Right? We assume so, anyway.
Stay tuned for more The Bold and the Beautiful and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.