Home
The Bold and the Beautiful
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Shauna Learns Thomas’ Real Plan

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Shauna Learns Thomas’ Real Plan

7 mins ago

Bold and the Beautiful fans are not amused by what it is that Ridge is up to. He’s really making a mess of his life. He wanted to end his marriage to Brooke because they will never pick one another over their kids, and she hates his son and the situation in which he put her daughter. Now that his son is seemingly interested in another woman and no longer interested in his daughter, they seem to think that there is something else going on. But, it’s not true, and Ridge is making some questionable decisions. There is nothing else we see happening other than the fact that he will get her to want to stick around and work on their marriage, and then their kids will ruin it for them. Again. They will both be shocked with the other is unwilling to make changes that hurt their kids, and we will all have some issues to deal with.

Then there is the fact that we can see Zoe is not having an easy time with this. She’s finding it difficult to differentiate between the fine line between fake and real, and she’s teetering on the real side of things. She knows that Thomas is into Hope and not her, yet here she is falling for him despite all of it. She’s clearly a delusional young woman, but what else are you going to do about that? We cannot decide how to focus on anything else, but we can see that some things will never change. They will always complicate their own lives and everyone will turn into a mess because of it. It’s too much, we can’t handle it, and we are not sure how to get through this. Can she get her life right, or will she keep this up? We don’t know.

What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful

Some additional facial hair is the only difference we can see.

What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful

It seems that Shauna is a woman who will do anything to win, and that includes finding a way to get her own way with the things that are going on in her life. She’s learned that there is a lot happening in their lives, and that Ridge and Brooke are back in action trying to save their marriage now that Thomas is not pursuing Hope any longer. Except, that he is still doing that and she knows it. She knows that there is so much more going on and that works for this story, and there is nothing anyone can do about it. For now, though, we can see that they have to focus on what it is and how she can use this to get to Ridge. Thomas encourages her to keep her mouth shut about it and allow things to work in her favor, and she might just do that.

On the other side of this situation are both Liam and Zoe and their feelings. He’s using her to get to Thomas and to get Hope safe from him, but he’s managed to successfully get Zoe to fall for him. Now there is no chance she will do anything to help Steffy and Liam make things work for him. She will not help him take down Thomas, and that’s all there is to it. Now he has to find a way to get this to work his way without the help of this naïve young woman, and he can probably do it with Steffy on his side. Right? We assume so, anyway.

Stay tuned for more The Bold and the Beautiful and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

mandalorian
Apparently The Mandalorian Has Lost Disney Millions
Baby Yoda
Awesome Fan Video Mashes Up Baby Yoda and The Witcher
James Spader The Office
The Office Creator Talks Reboot Ideas and More Friends Revival Speculation
A Quiet Place 2 Looks Even Better Than the First Movie
The Five Most Depressing Movies of 2019
The Heath Ledger Tribute in “Joker” You May Have Missed
Pennywise
Pennywise Came Close to Transforming into Freddie Kreuger
Here are Two Theories on How Steve Trevor Returns in Wonder Woman 1984
Jenna Ortega
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jenna Ortega
Lucas
There’s a Rumored Call For George Lucas to Oversee Star Wars Films Again
Tayler Holder
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tayler Holder
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Leslie Hendrix
hawkman
Why Hawkman’s Introduction into the DCEU is so Important
This Marvel Villain Should Appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
DC Villains
Five DC Villains that we need to see in the DCEU
The Mighty Rebekah
Marvel Comics Has Revealed its First Transgender Superhero
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Black Fox
What We Know about the Black Fox Anime Feature Film So Far
Guy Finds Out Which Mortal Kombat Character Cuddles the Best
Did You Know Nintendo Was Apparently Built on a Lie?
Five Mortal Kombat Characters that Would be Cool to See in the 2021 Movie (But Probably Won’t Make the Cut)
Baldur
Five Videogame Characters that need their own Pop Figure