Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy and Liam Are Feeling It

Bold and the Beautiful fans are sure that Thomas and Quinn are going to end up hurting more than they hurt others, but we are going to sit back and enjoy their train wreck of excitement before anything else happens. We know that they are going to have some big issues in their lives that they cannot change, but we also know that they are the type to figure things out on their own. They have some big issues that might make a change in the lives of Brooke and her family, but not for long. Brooke is someone who is just as likely to play dirty, and that means that we have nothing else to say about any of this. They will take one another down, but not without damaging their own game in the process. It’s always going to happen for all of them.
Brooke is not happy with Liam. He is telling her that he is the one who kissed Steffy and that he wanted it, and that it was a moment he does not regret and that he liked it. She is standing there disagreeing with him and basically telling him he is wrong and this is not what it is and that is not what happened and so on. She’s not convinced he means any of it. She thinks that this was all Thomas and his fault, and she will not accept that Liam is actually saying he blames himself and that this is his fault. She really is a truly strange woman, and this just goes to show how much she is going to do to get her way. She’s a shocking mess to everyone involved, but she doesn’t see the mess that she is or the one that she creates in any capacity.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
Carter is going to make his move on Zoe. She’s a woman who he finds very beautiful, and he has no idea why she is bothering wasting her time with a man like Thomas. He’s going to tell her this, and she’s not going to know how to respond. She’s been looking for love in all the wrong places for some time now, and this means that she has to go out of her way to figure out if she’s still in the wrong place or if she is finally making things right in her life. She’s not someone who knows how to make the most accurate choices in her life thanks to her history, but we have to agree with Carter on this one. He has questions, and so do we.
On the other side, Steffy and Liam are always going to spend time with their daughter. They love Kelly and want to spend as much time with her as possible to show her that they are a family even if they are not the traditional type of family. However, you can see that there is serious heat and passion between them as they spend this time together, and neither one of them can make it stop. They seem to know that there is something happening with them, and we can tell it’s going to be soon that things start to get serious in terms of what they have to start thinking about in their own future.
