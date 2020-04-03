Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy and Zoe Discuss Wyatt’s Relationships

Bold and the Beautiful fans are shocked – shocked – by what Sally is up to. We had no idea she would do something like this, but we suppose that it is in her DNA. She is a Spectra, and this is the kind of stuff her grandmother and the rest of her family would have done. We did think that she’d changed, but we do suppose that she’s been making all these changes in her life since she lost a man she loves to a woman who also does dirty deeds like lie. So she said she was dying when she wasn’t dying; she figures Wyatt should – if he ever finds out – be able to forgive her since he did forgive Flo for kidnapping, lying, and stealing and selling a baby that happens to also be his own niece to someone else in the family. It’s all bad, all the way around. But, she’s heard something.
She heard Flo and Wyatt and their conversation, and now she’s sending Flo a gift. How will she feel about this gift when she finds it out for herself? Will she finally catch on to what Sally is doing, or will she feel even worse for all she’s done to her in return? ON the same note, will there be more problems for Dr. Escobar, who is not a doctor and who is Sally’s friend who is lying for her? She’s found that lying for Sally puts her in a really rough spot with some of the most important people in the city, and she’s not sure she’s willing to be there. She’s got a lot going on in her life, but she’s also doing what she has to do to get her own foot in the door in some capacity. This will turn around and bite her, we are sure of that.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
We think it’s better than Bill and Brooke’s.
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
Zoe and Steffy have been pretty quiet lately, and that’s not always a bad thing. However, while they’ve been off living their lives and doing what is right for themselves, they both noticed that there is something strange going on with Flo and Wyatt and Sally. What is this? What is with the three of them suddenly hanging out when he’s dumped both of them for the other inside of the past few months? What is up with all of this, and why is this happening? They will take some time to notice that they both noticed this, discuss their thoughts and feelings on all of it, and they might just want to know more about what is going on.
Speaking of wanting to know more about what is going on. Flo wants to know as much as she can about what is up and what is going on with the woman who is dying and took her man – at her own suggestion, of course. She is going to hunt down Dr. Escobar right now and find out for herself. She’s going to surprise the good fake doctor and ask her what is happening, why this is what it is, and what is up with Sally. She’s not going to be overly happy with the information she finds out – and we mean that in the way that she will not be satisfied at all. This will not end well for Sally right now, and we cannot wait to see this all go down. We are so curious.
