Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy Confronts her Brother

Bold and the Beautiful fans are sure that there be some major drama in the coming weeks now that Steffy has caught the attention of a new man. Literally, there is a new man at Forrester, and she’s caught his eye. He’s into her, and he’s not going to deny himself the opportunity to spend some much-needed time with her. He’s got his life in check, and he’s got things in order, and he’s ready to spend some time getting to know her a bit better. He’s not a man who will do anything other than try to get her to go out with him in the moment, but we are sure he will have some sort of tie to this family in some way, shape or form, somehow. It always works out that way. Right?
What about Thomas, and the threats he issued to Liam? He’s not playing games with his man anymore. He’s not doing this, and he’s not about to let Liam come between him and what he’s looking to get out of his life at all again. He’s not going to have him there interrupting things for him and his relationship with Hope nor with Zoe. There is not a thing that Thomas will not do to get his own way in life, and we know that is the absolute truth in every capacity. He’s a man who makes a mess of his life on a regular basis, and we all know this is true. But, he will make sure that Liam knows what he will do to him and his own life if he even thinks for a second he can get into the way of what Thomas has going on. Will Liam listen to him, though? We doubt that.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
Thomas is REEEEEADING Liam… This is FORRESTER COUNTRY!!! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/03KXWwvQYV
— Franshell Jones (@Shelley_Jae08) January 3, 2020
Tell us something we don’t already know, though.
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
New year, new decisions 👏 It’s all coming up this week on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/AtnZxndIgr
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 29, 2019
Steffy is going to find out what her brother had to say to Liam, the threat he issued to him and the many things that they had going for them at that point. There was a huge mess of things that they didn’t have going on, and we know that this is the truth. We know that there is nothing they can do right now that will change this game for them, but we are not sure how to focus on what he might do to his own sister now that she knows and she is brining that to his attention. She’s not happy, and he knows it. He knows that his sister is not the type to be okay with the way he is acting, and he will not be happy that Liam told her about it.
Speaking of Liam, he’s about to make a move we don’t like. He’s going to ask Hope to marry him, but that is going to come with a big stipulation. We don’t know precisely what that is in the moment, but we believe that she’s about to find him asking things like, “we can get married, but only if you stop talking to Thomas all together, working with him, and even being with his son,” and that might not be something she is okay with in any capacity. What will she say? Will she say yes and think or hope she can change his mind about that, or flat turn him down?
