Home
The Bold and the Beautiful
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy Tells Hope the Truth

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy Tells Hope the Truth

2 mins ago

Bold and the Beautiful fans are sure that Thomas thinks his week last week was a good one. Hope is all upset and he’s sure this means she’s getting ready to change her life to marry him. She’s upset, she’s running to Liam about things, and he’s just telling her that he’s done with all of this and that Thomas is clearly trying to trick Hope into marrying him by using both Zoe and his own son, and she’s just not going to believe that. Steffy overheard him say just that, and she’s had a fight with her own brother about it, but he’s not sure he cares what she feels or thinks. She’s so upset because she really did think that he was changing and things were getting better, but that is not the case. She’s not happy, things are not working out, and there is nothing we can do about it. She’s got to focus on things that are going to benefit her, but this is not one of them.

Sally’s life took a good turn for the best last week when Wyatt asked her to be with him, live with him, and spend her life with him. She’s so happy that he realized that Flo is not the one for him after all, and now she feels that her last days have some purpose again. This is absolutely not the case, of course. She’s just living her life under the guise of a lie because she has no idea he knows she is dying, and this is going to kill her if she finds out. Meanwhile, Wyatt’s mom and Flo’s mom are both horrified that they broke up, and Katie thinks that Flo did the right thing telling Wyatt to be with Sally in her final days.

What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful

These are gorgeous photos.

What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful

Steffy is not someone who has a lot of love for Hope, but she is also not someone who is going to stand around and let a woman give up her own life and the things that she loves and wants because she has something else to deal with. She has so much going on in her life, but she’s not going to let her brother do this to Hope anymore. She’s telling her the truth, but we don’t know that Hope will believe her. She might, but she’s not someone who typically believes anything that Steffy tells her, either, since they’ve always sort of been rivals more than anything else. There’s nothing that we can do that will change this, but we do get it. We do get that this is going to happen matter what else goes down. There’s a lot, but it’s a thing we have to focus on. On the other side of things, there is also Brooke. She and Bill are going to do something horrible.

They are going to kiss. They will have a passionate, very unplanned, and very unexpected kiss, and we are just not down for this. She’s trying to work on her marriage with Ridge, and he has professed his undying love and desire to be with Katie and their son, and then this? These two are disgusting, and they are just continued proof that neither of them will change. This is not going to end well, and there is not going to be a lot of happy people when this all comes out. Brooke and Bill are never going to change.

Stay tuned for more The Bold and the Beautiful and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Here are The Divorce Rates for The Real Housewives Shows
Witcher
The Witcher Gets The Honest Trailer Treatment
Here’s How Joker Made a New Spawn Movie Possible
Why The Magicians Was Canceled After 5 Seasons on Syfy
The Secret Garden Trailer Looks Pretty Awesome
Why Jason Statham Dropped Out of a Kevin Hart Action Movie
Matt Reeves Unveils Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile in First Look Images
Bert and Ernie
What We Know about The Live Action Adaptation of Sesame Street Movie
Paulina Gretzky
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Paulina Gretzky
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gussie Busch
Elaiza Ikeda
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Elaiza Ikeda
Stephanie Beacham
Whatever Happened to Stephanie Beacham?
Squirrel Girl
Six Underrated Marvel Heroes Who Need to Debut in The MCU
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
Mephisto
Five Underrated Marvel Villains That Need to Appear in the MCU
Deadpool 3
Here’s Why Spider-Man Villains are Always Based on Animals
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Rarest Details
Gaming Bed is the Greatest Piece of Gaming Furniture Ever
Amazing Animatronic Mimir Head from God of War
Video Games
Study Says Playing Video Games Can Be Bad for the Environment