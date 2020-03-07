Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy Tells Hope the Truth

Bold and the Beautiful fans are sure that Thomas thinks his week last week was a good one. Hope is all upset and he’s sure this means she’s getting ready to change her life to marry him. She’s upset, she’s running to Liam about things, and he’s just telling her that he’s done with all of this and that Thomas is clearly trying to trick Hope into marrying him by using both Zoe and his own son, and she’s just not going to believe that. Steffy overheard him say just that, and she’s had a fight with her own brother about it, but he’s not sure he cares what she feels or thinks. She’s so upset because she really did think that he was changing and things were getting better, but that is not the case. She’s not happy, things are not working out, and there is nothing we can do about it. She’s got to focus on things that are going to benefit her, but this is not one of them.
Sally’s life took a good turn for the best last week when Wyatt asked her to be with him, live with him, and spend her life with him. She’s so happy that he realized that Flo is not the one for him after all, and now she feels that her last days have some purpose again. This is absolutely not the case, of course. She’s just living her life under the guise of a lie because she has no idea he knows she is dying, and this is going to kill her if she finds out. Meanwhile, Wyatt’s mom and Flo’s mom are both horrified that they broke up, and Katie thinks that Flo did the right thing telling Wyatt to be with Sally in her final days.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
A royal #ThrowbackThursday with the Logan women. 👑 Remember this #BoldandBeautiful moment? pic.twitter.com/hZF6OgTn6R
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 5, 2020
These are gorgeous photos.
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
The wedding planning begins this week on #BoldandBeautiful. 💍 Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/JjNuK22HzA
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 1, 2020
Steffy is not someone who has a lot of love for Hope, but she is also not someone who is going to stand around and let a woman give up her own life and the things that she loves and wants because she has something else to deal with. She has so much going on in her life, but she’s not going to let her brother do this to Hope anymore. She’s telling her the truth, but we don’t know that Hope will believe her. She might, but she’s not someone who typically believes anything that Steffy tells her, either, since they’ve always sort of been rivals more than anything else. There’s nothing that we can do that will change this, but we do get it. We do get that this is going to happen matter what else goes down. There’s a lot, but it’s a thing we have to focus on. On the other side of things, there is also Brooke. She and Bill are going to do something horrible.
They are going to kiss. They will have a passionate, very unplanned, and very unexpected kiss, and we are just not down for this. She’s trying to work on her marriage with Ridge, and he has professed his undying love and desire to be with Katie and their son, and then this? These two are disgusting, and they are just continued proof that neither of them will change. This is not going to end well, and there is not going to be a lot of happy people when this all comes out. Brooke and Bill are never going to change.
Stay tuned for more The Bold and the Beautiful and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.