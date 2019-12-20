Home
The Bold and the Beautiful
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Thomas and Hope Work Together

Bold and the Beautiful fans are going into this week wondering how good Thomas must be feeling about his life. He’s gone from the one person that Hope never wants to be around to being someone she cannot get enough of. Ever since she walked in on that romantic set up and told him that she’s told him more than one time that things are not going to happen for them, but he shut her down with the news that he has moved on from her, and it’s not all about her. He no longer has feelings for her because he’s met and fallen for Zoe, which has totally thrown her for a loop. She’s not sure how to process that information and what it means for her, but she doesn’t like it. We know that she’s become something of a princess in her life, but this is too much.

Now all she wants is to spend time with Thomas. Suddenly the person she did not want any time with is all she is asking for and all she is living for. She is suddenly happy to work with him when she already told him a dozen times she would not. She suddenly wants to spend more time with him and she wants to question him about Zoe, and she’s even got Liam reluctantly on board with her working with Thomas closely at work. Meanwhile, it’s all a ruse and Zoe is actually working with Liam and Steffy to take down Thomas because she is tired of him and his demands and the life he is trying to make her lead. All is well and all is done, but this is a bit too much around here for everyone. We know it, and we live this in our lives. We get it.

We don’t even know what is going on right now with Ridge and Brooke. He decided he could not do what she was asking of him in terms of changing her own life to be with her, and by making sure that he did not side with his son and make things worse in his family. Now he is going to give her another chance to see if they can make things work. Meanwhile, all we are doing is sitting over here wondering if there is a chance that we are missing something, since this is not what we had in mind at all. What’s up with that? What is their plan? How will this work? What is he doing? Is he telling her that she has to get over herself and that will make him want to be with her? What is this?

Then there is the fact that we just cannot figure out what is going on with Thomas, who is going on and on about Zoe. He doesn’t have feelings for her, but he feels that Hope is almost his and will be his any moment now. He feels that by making her feel as if he has feelings for Zoe, he can get her to change her mind about everything and everyone else, and he might not be all that wrong about it. She might be his sooner rather than later, and we do get that. It might actually work for him and for their family, but we are still sitting here confused about pretty much all of it, to be quite honest.

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

