Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Thomas and Quinn Work To Take Down Brooke

Bold and the Beautiful fans are going to see something wonderful this week. It might not be wonderful for Quinn or her family, but it is something so wonderful for those of us who have not gotten to see this happen in such a long time. We have not gotten to see things with Quinn seem even remotely interesting since she married Eric. She’s lost every bit of her appeal. She’s become a mess. She’s become a total lunatic, and she’s not that much fun anymore. But, she’s back. She’s crossing back over to her glorious dark side in an attempt to take down Brooke and make the family her own again, and it’s going to work for fans more than just about anything else. Crazy Quinn is absolutely where it’s at for all of us. And we cannot wait to see her unhinged and working to make this woman’s life crazier than it already is.
Wyatt is looking to Liam for advice, which means this is the second person in as many days that he has had to speak with about what he should do. Allow us to sound a bit like a broken record repeating ourselves; he needs to end things with both of them because having feelings for both of them is no way to go into a marriage with just one of them. It’s not fair to himself, and it’s certainly not fair to the woman he picks who has to go through her entire life knowing that while she was the chosen one, there is another woman out there who might have been the better choice and he will always wonder that in the back of his mind. But, whatever, he won’t listen to anyone and he will do something stupid. We know it.
What’s Happening on the Bold and the Beautiful
SNEAK PEEK at #BoldandBeautiful Next Week: Eric and Ridge discuss how to deescalate tensions between Quinn and Brooke. Katie remains a steadfast friend to Sally. Quinn shares with Thomas about the feud between her and Brooke. Brooke interrogates Steffy about kissing Liam. pic.twitter.com/rtDMca7mfO
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 31, 2020
We cannot wait to see this all unfold.
What’s Next on the Bold and the Beautiful
Rivalries and deception 💥 It’s all coming up this week on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/ty8OZSC6FV
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 2, 2020
Brooke is a mess right now, and she’s in the middle of trying to understand why Liam is trying to blame himself for what happened with Steffy. She is dead set on believing that it was Thomas who set him up and made this happen, but Liam is admitting that he liked it, he had feelings for her, and that this is his doing. She refuses to believe him or hear what he is saying, and she is doing all she can to make sure he feels that this is all Thomas’ fault. Even though he is sitting here telling her that he literally did this himself, and he’s thinking that she is absolutely out of her mind to want to try and pin this on someone else. And he doesn’t get it.
Meanwhile, Thomas and Quinn are doing all that they can to make things work for themselves. They are doing what they feel is right and what they think will make things seem a little bit better, and they are going to focus on things that are not what they are meant to be. It’s going to be something that they will work wonderfully for them, but we see things falling totally and completely apart, and we don’t know how to make them see that they will not win this in their state of mind. And what Quinn is risking is her husband and the family that she belongs to and wants to be a part of so much. It’s a lot, and it’s all going to work out for those we don’t expect it to work for.
