Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Thomas is Furious

Bold and the Beautiful fans are not surprised that Steffy would show up and make sure her brother knows where she stands. She’s not someone who will ever leave anything to chance, and she is not someone who finds the games that he plays with people in his life to be very amusing. He’s not mature enough for her, and she knows at some level that he needs a lot more help than they are giving him as a family. She’s heard that he threatened Liam, and she’s not happy about it. She’s got some words for him that might not make him feel very good, but they are certainly very effective. Will he continue to lie to her and hope she believes it, or will he simply tell her that he’s doing what he feels like doing and she can either get on board or get lost? We can see it going either way.
On the other side of this mess is Liam, who was threatened. He’s not standing by and allowing this to happen, and that means he’s going to take action. While he is not thinking straight, he will ask Hope to marry him again. He will tell her that they can be married and have the family that they thought they were going to have a year ago when they actually got married the first time, but that she can only have this if she makes sure she never talks to Thomas again, and she leaves him be at the company, and she stops trying to take his son from him. She won’t like that, of course, and we can see her telling him no or still doing whatever she wants behind his back. Thomas and his son are too much for her.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
They really are the sweetest.
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
Ridge is a man is shocked to hear that Liam asked Hope to marry him, and he’s making it clear to anyone who will listen that he feels as if Liam and Hope do not belong together. He still feels as if his own daughter belongs with Liam, and we feel that not that many people are actually leaving anything up to Liam at this time. There is not much we can do but sit down and continue to handle the many people we are living these lives for others without even asking if it all right, but we just don’t know how to make this feel like it’s all right. We are nothing short of totally confused and not really feeling what is going on. However, we don’t know that Steffy knows her dad is speaking these things into the world. She’s not sure things will work out for her, but this would send her over the edge.
Speaking of this family, this is the day that Thomas will learn that Liam asked Hope to marry him. And that she has to meet some very specific conditions to make this happen. He is furious, and he is probably going to do something that will make Liam feel as if he should not have done this. But, we don’t know just how far this will go. We only know that some people have some big moves to make to get what they want, and it’s going to cause him to go off the deep end. Since he’s already so close to that end, regardless, we worry for this situation.
