Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Thomas’ Plan is Falling Apart

Bold and the Beautiful fans are not surprised that Steffy is disappointed in her brother. What he did was every level of wrong, and his deceit is just one more thing that she’s furious with him about. There’s not a lot in her life that she is not happy with at the moment, but she’s getting to the point where she is so tired of Hope and her life being the center of every single thing she does in her own life that we get it. We get that it’s a thing. We get that it’s a problem, and her brother is not making this any better for anyone. If she thought her confronting him would help, though, she’s clearly wrong about that. It’s not helpful, it’s not happening, and she’s not in a place where she’s going to find anything is working out for her in any way.
Carter is not happy with Zoe. He’s doing all he can to make sure she knows that she’s too good for Thomas. She really is, too, even though she’s just as guilty as he is of keeping horrible secrets and ruining lives. She, at least, did it to protect her father. He did it to make sure that the woman he married didn’t leave him and go back to her old husband and their daughter. These two might have a lot in common, but she is nowhere near as cunning and awful as he is, even though she did roll into town with the impression she might be just that that. He won’t be able to convince her she’s too good for Thomas, but she might just put a few things in her ear that will help her to see more clearly as things are progressing. That’s a thought, right?
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
When your favorite #BoldandBeautiful couple gets back together 👏👏👏 Who’s yours? pic.twitter.com/sDGl68wdYP
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 4, 2020
Yes. This. And it’s Wyatt and Sally.
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
The wedding planning begins this week on #BoldandBeautiful. 💍 Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/JjNuK22HzA
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 1, 2020
Shauna is still around even though we haven’t had that much to say about her lately. She’s here, she’s living her life, and she’s trying so hard to make sure that she gets to be with Ridge. She’s terrified, though, that Zoe and Thomas will really get married and that it will allow him to reunite with his wife, who gave him that ultimatum. If his son really does marry Zoe, she will be with him and they can make their marriage work. Remind us again why all these women are so excited to be with a man who wants to also be with another woman? This confuses us so much. We don’t think very highly of that, but whatever. She’s fearful, so she’s doing all she can to stop this wedding from happening.
Meanwhile, Thomas does not want to marry Zoe himself, but that’s a problem for later. There is nothing that will change the way this is going, but it’s something that will make things a little more complicated for everyone else. They have to figure this out and make it work, but his plan is falling apart. He has not idea just how badly it is falling apart, either, as the people around him are all beginning to figure out what he is up to and how it’s all working out because of him. It’s bad news all around, and we cannot help but wonder how this will change the game for him in the coming week. For now, though, he goes into the weekend blissfully unaware his life is falling down around him.
