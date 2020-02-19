Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Thomas Puts it Into High Gear

Bold and the Beautiful fans are more than a little tired and a lot frustrated that Thomas continues to use his son to get what he wants from Hope. It’s not good, it’s not appropriate, and it’s not something we think he should be doing. He’s been given a chance to make his life good and to make his choices better, and he’s done nothing of the short. He just used his little boy to send a message to Hope that he wanted her to hear, but not from him. He used Douglas to get the message to Hope, knowing it would upset her and that it would be one more thing that she cannot control and that she doesn’t like. He is feeling pretty confident right now that things are working out well in his favor, and she’s right where he wants her to be in this moment.
On the other hand, we also know that Liam is not doing very nice things, either. He’s currently using Zoe to get to Thomas, and we are just so tired of people using other people and doing what they want to other people to meet their own agendas. It’s a thing, and it’s working to his advantage. Zoe is in love with Thomas right now, even if she’s trying not to be, and she’s doing all she can to show him how wonderful she is, how much of a great mom she will make to his child, and all of those things that are just what they are. There’s a lot here that is not working for him, though, considering all his feelings are aimed at Hope right now even though she’s still not feeling him in any capacity. It’s a thing, but it’s not a thing at the same time, if that makes any sense.
Douglas is a little boy who doesn’t know what his life has in store for him. He has no stability. He has no consistency. He has no idea what his life is like, what it will end up like, and how much time he will get to spend with Hope in the future. Right now, he is worried. He is worried because his father said some things in front of him that make him worry. He thinks that he’s about to lose Hope as a mother, and he is terrified. Of course, Thomas knows that there is nothing Hope will not do for this child, so he is counting on the fact that she will step up ands try to stop this from happening. He’s probably right, too, and she really will. She will do that, and she will make this happen, and it will be a thing that they have to focus on and figure out on their own.
And what about what’s happening with Thomas, as he is in the middle of working through is plan? He has a plan that he feels is a pretty good one, and he will do all he can to make sure that this works out for himself and for everyone else in this situation. He’s at the Forrester mansion figuring things out during the big dinner party that is going on, and he will put his plan into serious action on this night. What does he have in mind, and how many people will he hurt this time as he is working to get what he wants?
