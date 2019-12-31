Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Thomas Takes His Game to A New Level

Bold and the Beautiful fans aren’t sure that Zoe is going to be the most reliable help for Liam and Steffy. She’s gotten herself very caught up in the passion of her date with Thomas, and she knows better. For one, she knows he is nothing short of totally crazy, and she knows that he is using her to get to Hope. She’s a smart woman who has been very fearful of him in her life more than one time, yet here she is allowing herself to find a moment to actually connect with him and make some romance happen – all in the name of duping some poor girl who deserves better. You’d think that Zoe would not be on board with this given all she’s been through with the secret keeping and the problems dealing with Hope in the past, but here she is.
Liam is not happy about this, and he’s going to spend some serious time questioning just how involved and how into this she is. He’s not about to trust this young woman for more than a minute, but how much time can he really spend with her figuring her out when she’s with Thomas and allowing herself to get this caught up in all that is going on? We cannot tell you that for certain, but we can ascertain that Liam is not happy, and he will let Steffy know just how unhappy he is. She might take it upon herself to speak with Zoe about this, but we can be certain that Brooke will find herself wrapped up in the middle of this by her own accord – and she’s not leaving anything else to chance when it comes to this couple and their lives. She’s got a plan, and it’s not going to end well.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
Beginning of the decade ➡️ End of the decade 👏 We’re starting the #BoldandBeautiful #DecadeChallenge to count down to the new year. 🙌 First up, @KatherineKellyL! Who do you want to see tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/IXaiIqmYdu
And she’s not aged a day.
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
New year, new decisions 👏 It’s all coming up this week on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/AtnZxndIgr
Fans, we have a bad news situation, but it only applies to a few of you. You see, there is a big situation happening today, and it means half of you will not get to see things as they happen today. The fans are going to see things unfold only on the east coast today. Unfortunately, west coast fans are going to see that there is not a new episode as there is a Sun Bowl sports coverage game going on, and you will not get to see the new episode air. For those of you who do get to watch it – though you do have the option to watch it online at a later time on the west coast – the show is going to be an interesting one. Brooke and Ridge are going to spend the day going over all their happiest moments, and we will all wonder if they will put in yet another opportunity to fix things.
Then there is Thomas, who is going to take his situation with Zoe up a notch, and that’s how he is going to really throw Hope over the edge. He’s ready to make that happen, and he’s doing all he can to ensure he doesn’t have to wait another moment. There is a chance for him to get things done faster this way in his mind, so he is taking things as high-gear as he can, and he is not going to do anything but focus on this right now. We hope you all have a happy New Year tonight, and please remember to be safe.
