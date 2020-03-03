Home
The Bold and the Beautiful
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Vinny Isn’t Happy with Thomas

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Vinny Isn’t Happy with Thomas

22 seconds ago

Bold and the Beautiful fans are not going to feign surprise that Sally agreed to what Wyatt asked her. Of course she is going to move back in with him, live with him, and be happy with him, but will she tell him she is going to die? We don’t know if she will, but she knows she needs to. She may not, though, because this might mean that she doesn’t get her fairytale. She does not know that he knows all of this already. But, Katie did say something that caused her to start wondering if there is a chance that she did spill her secret to someone. Do they all know she is dying and she’s the only one who doesn’t know that they all know? Yes, and we already know she’s going to be furious and humiliated when she finds out that they all know and they are all treating her like this because of it.

Additionally, we are so tired of Flo. She is a woman who did something so entirely wrong that she seems to think that donating her body parts and pimping out her own fiancé to a dying woman so she can have a happy ending before her death, and we are over it. No one is that nice, even when they did something so wrong, and we are tired of it. She’s turned herself into a doormat, and it’s not cute. She’s a woman who is basically shooting herself in the foot with all she’s doing, and it’s not believable or predictable, and it’s not something we want to see any more of. We are over her, over it, and over this story line. Let’s stop letting this bore make Sally feel worse about herself already. She’s better than that.

What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful

Did you guys get to see this one?

What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful

Vinny is a man who likes to do things that we don’t always have good feelings for, but he is a man who is not happy with his friend. He might be on board to do some sketchy things on a regular basis, but we don’t think he’s a man who believes that you exploit and use a child in any capacity to get what you want in life, and he’s saying just that to his good friend Thomas. He has to tell his friend he’s not all right with the idea tha the continues to use his own son to do these horrible things to get to Hope and hurt Zoe and ruin families, but we can be sure that Thomas is not going to hear any of this. It’s not his goal, and he’s not going to care what his friend has to say about anything.

Then there is Thomas himself who has to do something to push Hope to make a decision right now. He knows that she will never, ever allow him to do anything that will hurt Thomas, so he’s going to tell everyone that he and Zoe are getting married right away. This means that Hope will have to make some changes in her own life and make a decision right now, and he knows she will choose to be with him and to be the mother of his son because she simply cannot say no to that boy, and we are all shocked and baffled by this.

Stay tuned for more The Bold and the Beautiful and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.


About The Author

TiffanyR
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Does Anyone Remember MASK?
Mike Sorrentino Dishes About Scary Stuff in Prison
Addressing The Rumor of Henry Cavill Playing Wolverine
The Potential for Future Crossovers on Riverdale
Van Helsing
It Appears that a Van Helsing Remake is On the Way at Universal
Should the Movie “Hollow Man” Get a Shot at a Reboot?
This Incredibly Made Godzilla Vs. Kong Fan Trailer
Why Scar is The Best Animated Disney Villain Ever
Aimee Lou Wood
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Aimee Lou Wood
Four Fun but Forgotten WrestleMania Matches
Katie Pruitt
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Katie Pruitt
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Franklin Boone
Squirrel Girl
Six Underrated Marvel Heroes Who Need to Debut in The MCU
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
Mephisto
Five Underrated Marvel Villains That Need to Appear in the MCU
Deadpool 3
Here’s Why Spider-Man Villains are Always Based on Animals
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Video Games
Study Says Playing Video Games Can Be Bad for the Environment
Why The Untitled Goose Game is The Most Underrated Game Ever
Five Guest Characters That Should be in the Next Mortal Kombat Pack
This Awesome Metal Tribute To Video Game Music