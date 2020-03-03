Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Vinny Isn’t Happy with Thomas

Bold and the Beautiful fans are not going to feign surprise that Sally agreed to what Wyatt asked her. Of course she is going to move back in with him, live with him, and be happy with him, but will she tell him she is going to die? We don’t know if she will, but she knows she needs to. She may not, though, because this might mean that she doesn’t get her fairytale. She does not know that he knows all of this already. But, Katie did say something that caused her to start wondering if there is a chance that she did spill her secret to someone. Do they all know she is dying and she’s the only one who doesn’t know that they all know? Yes, and we already know she’s going to be furious and humiliated when she finds out that they all know and they are all treating her like this because of it.
Additionally, we are so tired of Flo. She is a woman who did something so entirely wrong that she seems to think that donating her body parts and pimping out her own fiancé to a dying woman so she can have a happy ending before her death, and we are over it. No one is that nice, even when they did something so wrong, and we are tired of it. She’s turned herself into a doormat, and it’s not cute. She’s a woman who is basically shooting herself in the foot with all she’s doing, and it’s not believable or predictable, and it’s not something we want to see any more of. We are over her, over it, and over this story line. Let’s stop letting this bore make Sally feel worse about herself already. She’s better than that.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
Get #BoldandBeautiful TONIGHT on @etnow! Make sure you tune in to see the B&B cast co-host a special episode. ✨ pic.twitter.com/TfOnHwwvGr
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 29, 2020
Did you guys get to see this one?
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
The wedding planning begins this week on #BoldandBeautiful. 💍 Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/JjNuK22HzA
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 1, 2020
Vinny is a man who likes to do things that we don’t always have good feelings for, but he is a man who is not happy with his friend. He might be on board to do some sketchy things on a regular basis, but we don’t think he’s a man who believes that you exploit and use a child in any capacity to get what you want in life, and he’s saying just that to his good friend Thomas. He has to tell his friend he’s not all right with the idea tha the continues to use his own son to do these horrible things to get to Hope and hurt Zoe and ruin families, but we can be sure that Thomas is not going to hear any of this. It’s not his goal, and he’s not going to care what his friend has to say about anything.
Then there is Thomas himself who has to do something to push Hope to make a decision right now. He knows that she will never, ever allow him to do anything that will hurt Thomas, so he’s going to tell everyone that he and Zoe are getting married right away. This means that Hope will have to make some changes in her own life and make a decision right now, and he knows she will choose to be with him and to be the mother of his son because she simply cannot say no to that boy, and we are all shocked and baffled by this.
