Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Katie Forgive in the New Week?

Bold and the Beautiful fans spent last week focused almost entirely on Brooke. From her sister finding the tape of her that shows her betraying her sister, the one who just had surgery to save her life, and she decided with her sister to get rid of it. We did see that Donna is not a fan of what Brooke and Bill did, but she does think it’s more important to keep this from their sister to keep her healthy and happy. But, that did not work out when Quinn also saw the tape, saved a copy, and then decided she would spend her time showing it to everyone who showed up at the party that the family attended. Oh, and did you catch that this party was all about Ridge and Brooke and it was to celebrate the fact that their marriage is back on and they are living together again? Yes, there’s that.
Then there are both Katie and Ridge, who are shocked and horrified by all of this. What is happening here is not good news, and it’s not something that we want to see more of. We don’t know if we can focus on anything other than how bad this really is, but we can see that there are things that might not make it easier on them. Will they forgive and forget? We cannot see that happening and actually working. Meanwhile, Flo thought she might try to go make nice with Sally – even though Katie told her not to, and now she’s unhappy with things. She’s not a fan of what Sally is doing to Wyatt, event though Wyatt is also doing the same thing to Sally. It’s all a mess, and no one seems to see that from the others. We can’t handle this.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
Brooke: "Ridge kissed Shauna many times. I kissed Bill once." #BoldandBeautiful
— Shannon Byrne 📱📚🐥 (@shannonb1982) March 26, 2020
Maybe…but Shauna wasn’t married to his sister and you two were on the brink of divorce.
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
The secret is out, and Quinn's blackmail has just begun! You won't want to miss #BoldandBeautiful this week! pic.twitter.com/2fYcrZSFPi
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 22, 2020
Flo is going to do some things that are going to make everyone feel uncomfortable. She must not know much about personal and confidential information on a doctor patient basis, because we hear that she is going to see Sally’s doctor and she’s going to grill this woman about what is going on. The doctor should not legally be able to give her any information, but we don’t know much else about that one. Then there is what is going on with Shauna, who is going to go home to Vegas. She’s not happy here in LA, but we think her friend Quinn is going to do all she can to make sure that Shauna has a reason to stay. She’s going to try and get her to be with Ridge, but he might need some time.
Bill is going to do what it takes to be with his family. He wants to be with Katie and their son, but he cannot stop thinking about her sister, either. She is not happy having him in her life right now, and she’s not happy that this is not the first time he’s done this to her. This is not the first time that he has gone behind her back with her sister – the same sister – and hurt her. He is begging her to forgive him, but we cannot see him doing that. We cannot see it happening. She’s better than this, right? She has to make a better choice.
