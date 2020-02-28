Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Sally Share Her Secret?

Bold and the Beautiful fans saw a lot go down last week, and most of it upset us. We saw that Brooke was so generous – please insert all the sarcasm – when she offered to make things right with her husband if his son really does marry Zoe and leave Hope alone. We love how she can make things like this sound like she is doing the world’s biggest favor to those in her life. Like she’s actually doing something wonderful and selfless and kind and generous and giving by getting exactly what she wants and making someone else feel that they owe this to her when she’s just crazy. But, that’s how it all went down. Of course, we know this will backfire on her since he has no intention on marrying this girl. He’s using her to get to Hope, and it will work. We can feel lit working.
Flo and Wyatt think they are doing the right thing, too. She wants him to leave her and to pretend he made a mistake choosing her over Sally so that Sally has something happy in the last few weeks of her life. So, they pretended to break up and he pretended he made a mistake, and now he is with Sally and they are back together and on track for their happy life and she doesn’t know that he knows she is dying. But, he knows, and that is why he is doing this. When she finds out the full extent of his plan, she’s going to lose her mind. She’s already feeling that Katie told him and that he broke up with Flo as a pity thing for Sally, but if she finds out that they planned their breakup for this reason, she will be horrified, embarrassed, and crushed.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
What a beautiful human being we lost today. I am so honored to have known her ❤️ My heart goes out to the whole Bell family.
— Courtney Hope (@TheCourtneyHope) February 26, 2020
Everyone is still reeling.
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
Wyatt and Sally move forward this week on #BoldandBeautiful. 💙 Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/mFLtzYhFpn
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 23, 2020
Everything is up in the air right now. We don’t know much about how Ridge and Brooke will work things out. We don’t know what Hope is going to try and do in the meantime. We don’t know if there is anything that anyone can do in the meantime, but we know they are in the middle of trying to figure out what to do and how to do it. We also know that Wyatt is doing all he can to make sure that Sally’s final days are good ones. She doesn’t know that he knows about her, but she does suspect that Katie did tell him. She cannot possibly be willing to move back in with him and do all of this when she knows that her life is about to end – and she has to tell him even if Katie didn’t. I mean, Katie did, but she has to say something, and she knows this.
Ridge and Steffy will also be faced with a few choices this week, and they have to make some decisions. They know what they have to do, too, and they will make that happen. They have so little to go on right now, and there is nothing that they cannot do to change the way things are going with this. They are in the middle of a lot, but we trust that they will do what needs to be done, and that they will be happy to do it, too. We love them for that.
