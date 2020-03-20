Home
The Bold and the Beautiful
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Sally Tell Wyatt the Truth?

Bold and the Beautiful fans are just wondering how much longer it’s going to be before Wyatt either begs Sally to tell him the truth because he already knows or she finds out he is aware of her health condition in some other manner. We aren’t sure right now, but we don’t think this game can continue that much longer. They are in some bad times, some ugly moments, and we are not sure that there is a chance that these two can continue like this. The fact that she is dying and will not tell him is driving him crazy. He’s doing all he can to make sure that her final days are good ones, but he cannot wait much longer for her to share her news with him. It’s a lot, but will she do it or will she find out he already knows and lose her mind?

Will Hope and Liam actually work out this time around? We aren’t sure. There is so much in question. For one, she will always put Douglas before her own family because that is what she is accustomed to doing. Don’t get us wrong – we love that she’s got her own life and she’s happy to be the mother-figure and the loving adult in this little boy’s life. We do adore that. But, we are not happy that this is happening. We think it’s a bad thing for this marriage, and we all know that Liam is a man who still has feelings for Steffy, too. This is not something that will ever work for them, and they all know it. They all know that this is a mess that is waiting to happen, and they cannot change that in their lives. It’s too much for all of us.

We are just horrified that this is happening, but we hear that Wyatt is going to start meeting with Flo behind Sally’s back. He will feel guilty about it, but he will not be able to find himself capable of staying away. He loves her and he wants to be with her, and his guilt is all over the place. We know that he needs to just rid himself of this situation as a whole, because he is not doing anything to make Sally’s life better if he is not going to actually stay true to her. He’s already lying to her, he’s not with her because he wants to be, and now he’s sneaking around. Someone will see this, and that will get back to her, and she will just be even more hurt about the entire thing. This is bad news, and he knows it. But, he won’t stop.

We also think that there is a good chance that Sally is going to come to the realization sooner rather than later that she has to share the news of her diagnosis with the man she’s living with. She has to tell him. She has to share with him that she is dying. She doesn’t know he knows, but she has to tell him. We aren’t sure it will be today, but we think it will come in the coming days, so perhaps at the beginning of the next week we will see the next situation go down with this one. It’s been dragged out long enough, we think.

