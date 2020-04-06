Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Wyatt and Sally Make a Promise

Bold and the Beautiful fans are just shaking our heads. It’s all we do anymore. For one, still so much shock surrounding Sally and what she did. We really did think that she was a lot different than her family before her, but it turns out she is not. She’s done some horrible things, but we love that she decided to eavesdrop on her man and his ex so that she could hear them, and then she sent the woman a gift just to spite her. that is everything, and we did love it. But, it does put Flo in a place where she’s not sure what to do, and that means she has tracked down the doctor who diagnosed Sally with her fake terminal illness. It’s a lot going on, but others are starting to notice that it’s all strange and weird in more than one way. When Steffy and Zoe are questioning it, it’s strange.
Ridge has to decide what he wants in life, but we don’t think he knows what he wants in life. Even with his decision made, we don’t think that he has a clue what he wants, why he wants it, or how to get things to really work for him. He does know that he’s not in the market to forgive his wife, though. And we still don’t know what Katie is going to do. Will she forgive these two for their actions, or will she let her husband and her sister suffer a bit longer? We hope she lets them suffer and then she tells them she’s done with both, but she’s not that likely to do that. She never wants to leave Bill. She always waits for him to leave her, and that’s how they live their lives with Brooke around.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
Make sure you don’t miss a special episode of #BoldandBeautiful today! Tune in to watch our 30th anniversary episode in Australia. 👏 And don’t forget, we’ll pick up right where we left off yesterday on Monday! pic.twitter.com/zbnGCfuJVu
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 3, 2020
This was exciting, but it does throw our spoilers out the window a bit.
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
Ridge ends his relationship with Brooke and starts a new beginning this week on #BoldandBeautiful. You do not want to miss what happens next! pic.twitter.com/JswbbScvMf
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 29, 2020
Things are a mess right now. For one, Ridge was able to punch Bill, which he felt he should do. We weren’t mad about that. We are not even all that sure Bill was mad about it. Even he seems to know that he deserved this and that he had this coming, and that takes a bit of the fun out of it for Ridge. We do know that he also got to go out of town. This is a big day for Shauna. She’s got the man, and she’s home. She is living a good life right now as a result of all of this, and it’s a sweet thing for all of us to deal with. On the other side of things is what is going on with Sally. She’s tired of losing, and she is not going to allow this to happen. She’s going to win. She’s going to get the man, and she’s going to win for once in her life. She’s on top, and she will not lose to anyone.
Otherwise, we are all just wondering what is going to happen when Wyatt and Sally make a promise to one another. What is this promise? It’s one that they are making without much thought behind it, and it might be something big. This might be one of those things that happens and makes a big splash and the truth will come out after. Perhaps they are getting married right now? And perhaps she knows he is up for this only because he thinks she is dying, and perhaps that will kill him when he finds out.
