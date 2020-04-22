Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Wyatt Asks Bill for Advice

Bold and the Beautiful fans were just as stunned as Wyatt that his mother took sides with Katie. She’s not a fan, and she just did some ugly things to this woman and refuses to apologize for them. She’s not someone who likes anyone else, ever, but she has to take the same side as this woman because it’s what she feels is the right thing to do. We know that Katie is a woman who has had some feelings for Wyatt in the past, and that did not go over well with just about anyone else around here, but it did not work out for them. She’s his stepmother once again, even though they did have a relationship in the past, and now she’s trying to get him to see what he has to do as it pertains to both Flo and Sally. Meanwhile, Sally is not going to lose out on what she wants in her life.
She’s not going to sit here and allow anyone to take her for granted or change the way this is going. She’s not going to sit back while Flo attacks her. She’s not losing to her again. But, Flo is doing some horrible things to Sally right now, and she has the upper hand in all of this. She’s struggling, hard, with all of this, but she’s going to make sure she can point out to Wyatt that Sally is a liar and that she is not dying. She might make herself look really bad in the process, but she is sure she can get him back to her own good graces and get him back to his regular self. She just forgets she is someone who made him anyone but himself for a very long time. It’s not good, but she’s not done.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
We love these flashbacks.
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
Wyatt will probably never change, and that’s all right most of the time. He cannot seem to make a single decision about Sally or Flo without talking to every single person he knows, including his mother and father and Katie. He never knows what to do, so he does what they tell him, and he’s already talked to his mother and to Katie, and they agree on what they think he should do. Now he has to talk to Bill, who we all know is a relationship expert, and his father is going to walk him through his feelings in the moment. He needs to know what he can do to help this out. Flo and Sally are going to escalate an argument that they are having right now, and it’s only going to get worse as everyone else is dealing with their own issues.
Dr. Escobar is going to show up and work her own magic on a few things, too, and that should be quite interesting. They will become a lot more heated in the moment, and this is going to change the game for everyone. We have a feeling that all of this is going to equate to a much larger problem in terms of what everyone else is doing in the meantime, and that’s a situation we cannot control. We know this is not good, but what will they do to Flo when they realize she’s looking to take them both down and make them both pay for what they are trying to accomplish? We predict bad things are about to happen.
