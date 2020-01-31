Home
The Bold and the Beautiful
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Wyatt Needs More Advice?

Bold and the Beautiful fans aren’t all going to know this, but this show is the one that was meant to air yesterday. It might not have everywhere. It might have been partially interrupted for some. We just don’t know depending on where you are and what you were doing. However, it was the day when we were meant to see Wyatt spend some personal time with Katie. He has so many conflicting feelings right now. He’s inclined to leave Sally for Flo, but she’s not someone he wants to hurt at all. But, it turns out that Sally is going to find tha Katie is not entirely on her side. She will tell Wyatt that Sally is a survivor. That she is a good person. That she is someone who will do all the things and make all the efforts and be as good and kind as possible, but she’s not the person he should be with.

Then there is the fact that this is allegedly the day when Quinn and Brooke decided to take it to the family to fight. They both want to lay claim to the Forresters, though right now the only person really in a good place with them is Quinn herself. Brooke and Ridge are not in a good place in their marriage, and they’ve already talked divorce more than anything else in the past few months. She’s not really rightfully in the family anymore at this point, but we’ve also been waiting on this episode to appear for a week now, so hopefully this is the time it will actually air. As of writing this, it’s on the schedule but there is nothing to guarantee it will actually be on the television because of impeachment hearings. We just don’t know.

We have some very interesting theories around here, and we cannot say for certain that they are right, but here we go. We think that there is a chance that Wyatt should back off from both Sally and Flo. For one, he should not be in love with two women at the same time. Even if he’s not in love with one of them, he should not have feelings for more than one woman at a time if he really does want to marry one of them. It’s not real love, otherwise. The fact that he doesn’t know what to do tells us that there is not winning option here. He needs to get rid of both for a while, consider his feelings, and feel out his heart. Then he needs to get clear with what he wants. He just went to Katie for advice about what to do, and now he is going to Liam.

The fact that he needs to talk to every single person he is close to in life for advice about what to do is not good news. He doesn’t feel comfortable making a decision, which means he cannot make a decision. It’s going to be the wrong one no matter what he does or how he does it. It’s time for him to move on, to get his life in order, to figure things out, and to make it right in his own world. He is a man who needs help, but not like this. He needs to be alone and learn from his heart.

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

