Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Wyatt Turns Sally Down

Bold and the Beautiful fans were only waiting for this to happen. We knew there would come a day when the writers decided that both Flo and Katie had enough time to heal and recover from their surgery giving and receiving a kidney, and now they are back home with their families and better than e ever. Katie has already called a family meeting in which she’s looking to discuss a few things that have been on her mind, like how happy she is that she gets to live her life and watch her son grow up and be part of his life forever. She’s happy with Bill, things are working for her, and she’s decided that no matter what else Flo did, she saved her life and she would like her family to give her a chance. She is looking past the lie she told about little Beth/Phoebe, and she’s asking all to do the same.
Meanwhile, Brooke is not having her best day. She’s got her sister asking her for this favor when she feels that she needs to see things from her own point of view and the points of view of both Steffy and Hope – both of whom lost this little girl because of Flo. And she’s also clashed with Quinn at the family meeting thanks to the fact that Thomas was very clear about everything his father has been up to. For example, he was very adamant that his father was big on making sure he got to share many kisses with Shauna, as well as feelings, and Brooke is more than unhappy to find out her mother-in-law knew this and said nothing to her. She’s not happy, and we have a feeling that this means it’s time for war in this family.
What’s Happening on Bold and the Beautiful
Sally Spectra gets our vote for #WCW this week! 😍 Who gets yours on #BoldandBeautiful? pic.twitter.com/lFcm01NTbv
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 15, 2020
We agree!
What’s Next on Bold and the Beautiful
Brooke’s out for revenge. 👊 Don’t miss a minute of #BoldandBeautiful this week! pic.twitter.com/vKO5M41ZGZ
— Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 12, 2020
We hear that there is going to be a very big situation happening today. We hear that there is going to be a bit of temptation for Wyatt as a beautiful woman in lingerie makes a play at him. He will turn her down, and that might not be a good thing. We can only speculate that it’s either Sally or Flo. We want to say it’s Flo since he is turning her down and we don’t think that he can or should turn down his fiancé. She might be trying to make things work with him again, but she’s also not that bold or in the market to make herself look that bad right now, so we aren’t sure. We cannot be sure she’s that person, either, but we can say it might just be Sally. Would he turn her down, though? She’s one who does like to come on to him wearing very little, but why?
Would he turn her down because Flo is back and he’s not sure what he wants? Say it simply isn’t so, because we are just not sure we could handle that and what it means for this family and these people in the moment. Eric is about to find himself needing to step in between his own wife, Quinn, and his daughter-in-law, Brooke, as they wage an epic battle against one another. It’s not going to end well for either of them, if we had to guess, but it might just turn into something else if he cannot get it to stop. Will he, though?
Stay tuned for more The Bold and the Beautiful and be sure to check out TVOvermind daily for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.