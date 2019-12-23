Bold and the Beautiful’s Most Memorable Moments of 2019

Bold and the Beautiful fans thought that 2019 was a year for the books. So many moments this year will go down in the books as being some very big and very memorable moments, but this is nothing new for us. We know this happens every year, but with the year being almost over we wanted to go back and look at a few of the things that are going down around here. So many of them are so good, and so many of them are so bold. We want to discuss which moments we feel are the most memorable, and we want to know if you agree with them. Our most memorable moments of the year might just surprise you in some way, and that might mean something.
Baby Beth’s Death
Hope was the most excited woman in the world about her baby. She wanted to be a mother, she wanted to be Liam’s wife, and she wanted her perfect little family. She was not thrilled that her baby would not be Liam’s first daughter or his first baby or any of that, but she thought they would be a little family and be happy forever. But, when she went into labor and he could not get to her, her baby was dead at birth. The moment she found out her baby was dead was perhaps the most soul-crushing moment of the year for all of us. We all cried with her.
The Moment We Realized the Baby WASN’T Gone
It wasn’t long before we all realized that baby Beth was not dead at birth. It took us a few days, but we all finally realized that the baby that Flo adopted out to Steffy was, in fact, the baby that Hope gave birth to. That moment was such a shocking moment, and we were all so happy about it, and we will never forget that. However, we were not happy how long this game went on and how much people became attached to this baby as their own, only to have her taken from them, too. It was like this baby was lost to two families this year, and it was crushing to both.
The Moments Everyone Found Out
We waited so long for Liam and Hope and everyone else to find out that their baby was not dead, and it took the better part of the year. The baby was talking and she was walking and being a little toddler of her own while she was living with Steffy, the mother she knew and loved so much. She had her little family. She was being raised by her adopted mother, she had a sister, and she even had her new father in Liam, who agreed that any sister of his daughter’s needed a father, too. It was like they had their own happy little family, and his happiness when he realized this was his real baby was too much. The only thing we didn’t care for was how crushed Steffy was when she realized the truth about her baby not being her own, and how mean Hope was about it. She should have been thankful to know that her kidnapped and not dead baby was raised with love and with respect and with happiness for so long – she shouldn’t have made it so that she could no longer see her anymore.
The Moment Steffy Changed the Game
The single most memorable moment of the year was the moment in which Steffy took control of her own life for the first time. It was a moment in which she finally grew up. She was done playing games. She was done being half the love of Liam’s life while he constantly had to choose between both herself and Hope. She was done being someone’s kind of. She was a mother, and she was ready to be a good mother who gave her daughter a good example, and she took herself out of the equation. That’s why Hope ended up with Liam, and her power in that moment was all we ever wanted in life. She took control, and she grew up, and she loved it. We love her.