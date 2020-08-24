A lot of changed in the more than 20 years since Bonnie Piesse made her acting debut, but there’s one thing that hasn’t: her ability to entertain the audience. Although consistency isn’t an easy thing to find as an actress, Bonnie has managed to find steady work over the years. Piesse has had a variety of roles including appearances in two Star Wars films that came after she was scouted by a casting director. Bonnie’s capacity to take on a variety of roles and act across different genres has truly made her an invaluable asset to the industry. With an impressive list of roles behind her, Bonnie’s future is looking equally as bright. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Bonnie Piesse.
1. She’s Also A Singer
TV and film fans are probably most familiar with Bonnie through her work as an actress, but she is also a talented singer/songwriter. She began playing the guitar and writing songs when she was just 14-years-old. She released her debut EP, Bittersweet, in 2013. Her music has also been featured in several TV shows including Life Unexpected.
2. She Started Acting Professionally As A Teenager
Bonnie has been acting professionally for more than half of her life. She had her on screen debut in 1999 in the TV show High Flyers when she was 15-years-old. Her role in this show is actually what led to the opportunity for her to be cast in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.
3. She Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Even though Bonnie has spent a lot of time around the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, it’s the simple things that she appreciates the most. She has a deep appreciation for nature and loves to spend as much time outdoors as she can. Some of her favorite outdoor activities include hiking and relaxing at the beach.
4. She Has An Instagram Account Dedicated To Her Metaphysical Journey
Bonnie has a very strong connection to her spiritual side and she has taken the time to learn about the metaphysical world. She has created a separate Instagram account to share content about her intuitive tarot readings and other aspects of her spiritual journey. People can even book tarot reading sessions with her.
5. She’d Never Seen The Original Star Wars Films Before Being Cast
There are lots of people out there who can’t believe there are people on this earth who haven’t seen the Star Wars movies. But before being cast in Episode II, Bonnie was one of those people who hadn’t been super interested in the franchise. During an interview with The Cloud Riders, she said, “I’d actually seen Episode 1 but hadn’t seen the originals! So yes I quickly watched them all and studied as much as I could… and became a fan pretty quickly too!”
6. She’s Bilingual
Knowing how to speak more than one language is something that is invaluable. No matter what field you work in, being bilingual can help open up doors for you. Bonnie speaks both English and German although it appears that all of her acting has been in English speaking roles.
7. She’s From Australia
Bonnie was born and raised in Australia which is where she started her acting career. However, she eventually decided to move to Los Angeles to be able to pursue her music career more seriously. It was in L.A. that she met Grammy Award winning producer, Val Garay, who began to help her work on songs for her debut album.
8. She Worked As An Au-Pair
We’ve all had some random jobs at one point or another, and Bonnie Piesse is certainly no exception. According to an online biography, Bonnie spent a year working as an au-pair in Austria. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to track down any additional information about her experience.
9. She Likes To Travel
Bonnie has always been passionate about getting out and seeing the world, and she’s been able to do just that. She has done a lot of traveling over the years and has gotten the chance to visit several countries including Portugal. However, Los Angeles is still one of her favorite places to be.
10. She’s A Big Believer In Self Care
Bonnie is all about using her platform to promote positivity and she strongly believes in the importance of self care. Although life can get busy, especially for people who work in hectic industries, it’s always important to take some time to relax and recharge. Practicing proper self care can make it a lot easier to manage the stress that we all have to deal with at one time or another.