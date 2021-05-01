10 Things You Didn’t Know about Booger McFarland

Booger McFarland is one of the most recognizable sports analysts in the world. He spent years in the NFL as a defensive tackle before making his way onto Monday Nights as a football analyst. He’s got a large fan base, and he always has something insightful to say about the game. Sadly, though, his fans rarely pay attention to his personal life. While he might prefer to keep himself a little more private, it seems to us that he is someone who fans want to know better.
1. He’s A Southerner
He was born Anthony Darelle McFarland in Winnsboro, Louisiana. He earned the nickname Booger as a child. He was just into a lot of stuff, and he regularly got into trouble as a child for the most random things. As a result, the nickname Booger stuck with him and that’s how he grew up being called the least attractive nickname imaginable.
2. He Played for LSU
He grew up playing college football in the single most intimidating stadium in the country. When schools head into Death Valley – especially for a night game – they know the chances of winning against the Tigers is slim to none. It is, perhaps, the loudest stadium in the country. He played for LSU from 1995 to 1998.
3. He’s a Married Man
We love the story of his wife and her connection to McFarland. His teammate at LSU was Anthony Skinner. Skinner’s cousin was Tammie. McFarland and Tammie met, fell in love, and they got married. They currently have two kids of their own, and it’s the sweetest love story.
4. He Keeps His Family Life Private
Booger McFarland considers his family the most important thing in the world, but he also likes to keep them for himself. He doesn’t often share much about them, especially online, though sometimes he does provide the world with a few snippets of their life here and there. Their privacy is of the utmost importance to him, and we respect that.
5. He Played for Two NFL Teams
He spent just shy of a decade playing football professionally, and he played for two championship teams. His first team was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Go Bucs!) and his second was the Indianapolis Colts. He played for the Bucs from 1999 until 2006 before being traded to the Colts where he played one season.
6. An Injury Ended his Career
The worst thing that can happen to a football player in the NFL is an injury. Sadly, McFarland suffered an injury that would cut his career much shorter than he would have liked. During training camp following his first season with the Colts, he suffered a knee injury. It was of the career-ending variety.
7. He Wears Two Superbowl Rings
Despite the fact that his NFL career was cut short from an injury, he still walked away from his short career with two Superbowl rings. Many players play a lot longer than he did and never leave the game with a ring. McFarland, however, took home a ring after playing in the 2002 Superbowl as a Buc against the Oakland Raiders. He won again in 2007 with the Colts as they beat the Chicago Bears.
8. He Was with Tony Dungy Twice
During the first three years of his career in Tampa, he played under Tony Dungy. When he was traded to the Colts in late 2006, he was reunited with his former coach. The two worked well together, and it was a nice situation for them to get to spend more time playing prior to McFarland ending up with his career-ending knee injury.
9. He Doesn’t Let the Criticism Get to Him
If Booger McFarland has learned one thing about being in the spotlight for well over two decades now, it’s that you cannot let the haters get to you. When you are famous, there will be some people who love you, and there will be some people who absolutely hate you. You have to let go of what they say, move on from it, and you cannot let it get to you.
10. He’s Doing Well
If nothing else in life is certain, it is certain that Booger McFarland has an impressive net worth that has left him with a lot going on. He is worth an estimated $9 million as of 2021, which is not a laughing matter. He’s a wealthy man who has a great career, a great family, and he is living his life on his own terms doing what he loves to do.