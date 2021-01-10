Borat 2077: When Borat Visits Night City

Does anyone else think that Borat might actually breeze right through Night City without that much happening to him simply because he’s Borat and the writing would reflect that he’s going to do this because, well, they can’t just let him get insanely messed-up even if it should happen? Just reading up on Night City one can tell that it’s not a place a person would go unless they’re insanely tough, know their way around, or are powerful enough to make their way from the ground up and dominate their own small section of the city. The fictional location in CyberPunk 2077 is a place where Borat should, reasonably speaking, be so out of his depth that he would get swallowed up without hesitation, but of course, the writing team wouldn’t allow this since his nonsensical nature and bumbling ways would probably afford him a bit of protection simply because that appears to be how Borat survives in the first place. In case you were wondering, no, I’m not much of a fan of Borat, but obviously many others are and, well, sometimes it’s best just to roll with it. But the character has been popular for a while and as such it’s amusing to wonder what might befall the guy if he did run afoul of the denizens of Night City since this is far and away worse than any city Borat has visited as of yet.
Maybe it’s partially due to the kind of chaotic way that Night City operates that might make it possible for Borat to move about as he pleases, or maybe it would just be something that a writer would add in there since anything with Borat in it is bound to get silly. But the hope of some people, those that don’t like Borat especially, would be that he would find misfortune of some type in this hard as nails city since like it or not, some folks really don’t like this guy. In his own way though it does feel that the character would somehow still make his way into the city and then out using whatever manner of luck he could since one can guess that fans don’t want to see anything bad happen to Borat for a number of reasons that might make a lot of folks roll their eyes and wonder how in the world such a character has been popular for so long. To be honest, that’s a great question.
With Borat, it’s a matter of opinion to be certain since some people find him hilarious and others just find him juvenile and are often said to be missing the satirical elements of a man that is pointing out racism, discrimination, xenophobia, sexism, and a bunch of other stuff that we as Americans apparently never notice. It does feel that realistically speaking, if Borat were to visit Night City that his same antics might get him in a great deal of trouble, more so than anything that has happened in the movie that was put out. Some people might not be able to take a joke, but sometimes it’s not exactly the people hearing the joke, it’s the person telling it and their style of delivery. When humor decides to be smarter and wittier than people are used to it might take a while for the audience to catch up, or it might be that they don’t appreciate being shown a mirror that displays what someone else believes is their iniquities. Then again, there are many people that will watch a movie and take the overall message as a personal attack when the message is far broader and not meant to target anyone, which can leave feelings of resentment and the idea that Borat is in fact crude and unnecessary humor. Then there are those that will be called out for virtue-signaling since they will gladly call out every single thing that Borat is trying to do and claim that the people who hate the movie are in fact part of the problem. It goes both ways, and it’s just as irritating to try and justify both sides of that particular argument.
The thing is, Borat probably would get his butt handed to him in Night City since it doesn’t appear to be the kind of place where someone that doesn’t know their way around is going to last all that long, and even a clever writer might not want to feel the need to turn this into a cartoonish encounter since it might cheapen both the popularity of Borat and the game if such an unholy union ever did take place. People can love Borat all they want, but there are definitely situations where he doesn’t really fit in that well for reasons beyond anything that might be deemed as xenophobic.