Boston is Officially Making March 26th “Leonard Nimoy Day”

It’s hard to argue with this one since Leonard Nimoy was such a great and valued actor in his time. Apart from that, naming a day for an individual that Boston was proud to call one of its own is something that no one in their right mind would ever take away from the people since their appreciation and respect is something that’s bound to help keep his name alive and thriving in the years to come. Given that he was such a popular and iconic individual during his career it’s not difficult at all to state that this is something that should happen and that Nimoy is worth the effort of his birth city to recognize the man on his own special day. One can almost believe that Trekkies from all over the nation might actually make their way to Boston on this day to share in the celebration. It’s not that far-fetched really since fans from all over the world have been known to travel to America for various conventions and celebrations of their favorite pop culture heroes, which means this would be one more reason to cross the pond and see what’s happening in another part of the world. Until the pandemic is well and gone though it’s likely that plenty of people might think twice about coming to America for a single day rather than an extended stay. But as per Geeks Are Sexy, here’s the proclamation that will usher in Leonard Nimoy Day:
It feels as though if we tallied up all the days that have been named as special for an individual, holidays, or for something that is meaningful to a group of people, that the entire year would be covered a couple of times over, and if not then it would be close. There are so many special days out there that if they were plugged into a calendar the celebrations might never stop. It’s definitely a good thing that not every special day is counted as a national holiday since otherwise, it feels as though there might be no single day in which a person could simply say that it’s just another day. A lot of the special days that exist are observed but not necessarily celebrated, and this is what Leonard Nimoy Day will be like realistically since even on major holidays, things still have to keep going. Those that have worked Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s know this much, and it’s simply accepted that no matter the day, life has to go on. But giving Nimoy a special day is bound to be very exciting and meaningful for his family, and will no doubt be held as a mark of respect for the man that went on to create one of the most iconic figures in pop culture, and turned out to be one of the best actors that Boston has ever produced.
It’s a little saddening when a great actor passes on, especially since future generations might be able to look back on the past and enjoy Nimoy’s work, but will never know the man quite as well as those that watched him first and were fans when Nimoy was at his best. At the very least there are the memories and the performances that he left behind, which will have to suffice. The city of Boston will have one more reason to be proud now as Leonard Nimoy Day will be among their many special days that are recognized, though it does sound fair to assume that a lot of residents might wonder what it’s all about. In time it does feel that some folks might hold it up as something that was decided upon years ago and is held up by tradition instead of outright recognition. When a person really thinks about it, in a few decades it’s very likely that the actors we look up to and idolize now might be on their way to being forgotten, which is saddening to be certain, but is inevitable since despite the records that have been kept, the movies and TV shows that might still be streaming and archived for later use, it does feel likely that names will be forgotten, faces will be etched in stone, metal, or wood and left to sit as historical artifacts, and memories will dim to the point that many actors will be lost to time. But until then, people will continue to remember Leonard Nimoy fondly as one of the best actors to set foot on screen so many times and to create such a lasting and loved character on one of the biggest sci-fi series of all time.
If nothing else, it’s a great honor for his family as they realize just how deeply Boston valued one of its greatest treasures.