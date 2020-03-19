Box Office Doing Its Worst in 20 Years Due to Social Distancing

It might be time for Hollywood to diversify in a big way since at the moment the coronavirus is making box office numbers plummet since social distance, which some people are taking seriously and some aren’t, is a real thing that is bound to kill off a lot of theater business. Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb gives a few of the important figures concerning just who’s on top of the box office and how the numbers have been going down, but the solution to this is still up in the air since despite a few options that might exist, the transition would be one that might cause a large number of problems before any real solutions can be found. At this time it’s becoming worrisome for the entertainment industry largely because studios are postponing if not entirely stopping production and movies that were slated to release soon are being pushed back indefinitely. Obviously this doesn’t bode well for Hollywood since without the box office numbers on the rise it’s evident that people are going to start wondering just what the future of Hollywood will be all about. One might think that a smaller crew size and greater precautions being taken would help out and that it might be possible to increase the number of TV movies and shows that are being produced, but unfortunately many of those have been postponed or shut down as well, so at this point it feels as though the entire entertainment industry is on the chopping block.
Such paranoia is hard to buy into completely at this point since there’s simply too much interest left and too much many people willing to do what it takes to bring something new and exciting to the public. It’s very true that the safety of those that are producing said material needs to be taken into consideration, especially those who are most at risk, but it’s also evident that giving into the hysteria and paranoia that’s been spread by the media and other sources is at this time becoming one of the biggest problems when it comes to the coronavirus. Even mere mention of the virus has people ready to lock themselves in their houses or apartments so as to avoid having to deal with anyone that may or may not be carrying COVID-19 without knowing it. Unfortunately what that means is that new shows, new movies, and even those ready to go are going to be a long time coming yet, which in the case of the movies means that the box office is going to plummet. It doesn’t help that theaters are closing obviously, as in response to the virus many theaters have shut down to help flatten the curve as it’s been said, with social distancing being the current societal tool that’s being utilized to help from spreading the virus any further.
Among the many that have been impacted by this disease, the theaters and several other businesses will be seeing a serious decline in profits almost immediately it would appear since people are being advised to not congregate in groups of 10 or more at this point in some areas. Ever seen a group of just ten people at a movie theater? Well yes it has happened, but usually only for extremely early or terrible movies, but these days even the worst movies tend to pull in at least a couple dozen if not more for a showing. Still, less than a full theater from one city to the next is going to impact the box office numbers in a massive way. Social distancing at this point is a hard pill for the entertainment industry to swallow since it usually depends on the biggest number of people that it can reach at once. An idea that’s hopefully being floated though is to work with streaming networks to try and bring the movies that might have to wait indefinitely to release to the people in a massive way, though it’s not likely since this wouldn’t recoup losses and would in fact only make things worse since so many who have subscriptions wouldn’t be likely to purchase another option to watch new movies normally only available in the theaters. In short, social distancing is a great idea that can be used to stop spreading the virus, but for businesses that absolutely depend on massive numbers of people to come through, it’s bound to be disastrous. Brakkton Booker of NPR has another take on the impact that the virus is having.
Some people aren’t too sympathetic when it comes to Hollywood as they might think of those that have full pockets and extra zeroes in their bank accounts, but it might be wise to think instead about those who work in the entertainment industry but don’t have flush accounts and a high-profile lifestyle. This is bound to impact them in a much more profound manner, making the box office numbers appear less important on their own, but more so when it’s seen how they impact those that need the steady paychecks. Rebecca Rubin of Variety has more to say on this subject.