Food has the power to bring people together regardless of who they are or where they come from. That is one of the reasons why cooking competition shows have become so popular. The Food Network has combined people’s love of cooking shows with their love of desert with their series The Big Bake. Hosted by Brad Smith, the show is baking competition with a holiday themed twist. While viewers are undeniably tuning in for the food, Brad’s personality is a huge part of the reason why they stay. Brad is proof that a host has the ability to make or break a show, and he’s definitely making it. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Brad Smith from The Big Bake.
1. He Is A Former Football Player
Food may be the focal point of Brad Smith’s life now, but that wasn’t always the case. Long before Brad broke into the TV world, he was best-known as a professional football player in the Canadian Football League where he was a wide receiver. He played in the league from 2007 to 2010.
2. He Studied History
When most people go to to college, they hope to study something that will eventually lead to a successful career. But like many others, Brad’s career path ended up having nothing to do with what he went to school for. He earned a history degree from Queen’s University 2007. During his time there he was also a member of the drama club.
3. He’s A Dog Dad
Brad doesn’t have any children and he appears to be single (now could be the perfect chance to slide in his DMs), but he’s still flexing his fatherly muscles in another way. He is a very devoted dad dog and he loves spending time with his dog, Charlee, whenever he gets the chance. Like a good pet parent, Brad has created a separate Instagram account for Charlee.
4. He Owns A Restaurant
Some people may be wondering what makes Brad qualified to host a cooking show. After all, a former football player on a show about baking does seem kind of random. However, the truth is that food has always been an interest of Brad’s. He has owned a restaurant in Toronto called Resto Bomeo since 2018.
5. He Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Brad spends a lot of time in front of the camera, but when he isn’t working he likes to enjoy the simple things in life. He is an outdoors kind of guy who loves spending time appreciating the beauty of nature. Some of his favorite things to do include hiking and boating.
6. The Big Bake Isn’t His First Hosting Gig
Brad may seem like a new comer, but he isn’t a stranger to hosting a TV show and he also isn’t a stranger to working with The Food Network. He was the host of Chopped Canada from 2015 to 2017. Prior to that, he spent almost two years working with Breakfast Television in Toronto.
7. He Was On The Bachelor
Brad’s handsome face is probably one of the first things that people notice about him, and it’s definitely helped him along the way. In 2012, Brad become the first ever bachelor to be the star of The Bachelor Canada. At the end of the show, Brad got engaged to Bianka Kamber but the couple broke up two years later.
8. He Is Very Adventurous
‘Life is what you make it’ is a phrase most of us have heard time and time again. Brad is working hard to make his life one full of fun memories and exciting times. He is an adventurous person who is never afraid to explore or try something new. He loves to travel and doesn’t shy away from taking risks.
9. He’s Not Very Active On Social Media
With good looks and a great personality, Brad has two of the most important ingredients to building a strong online presence. However, he doesn’t seem to have much interest in building a large social media following. Although he does have accounts on Instagram and Twitter, he isn’t very active. He has posted on Instagram less than 50 times in the last seven years.
10. His Dad Is Involved In Politics
Brad Smith doesn’t come from a family of restauranteurs. His father, Larry Smith, is a Canadian politician who has been a member of the Canadian senate for about a decade. Before getting into politics, Larry also had a professional football career with the CFL. He was the first pick of the 1972 draft and played for the Montreal Alouettes for eight years.