Bradley Sinclair may have a relatively small stature, but his voice packs some serious power. During his blind audition on The Voice, Bradley performed “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur and the song proved to be the perfect fit for his voice. Bradley’s control and range were undeniable and it wasn’t much of a surprise when Kelly and and Nick turned around in their chairs. Although choosing between those two judges probably wasn’t easy, Bradley made the decision to go with Team Nick. As he gets ready for the rest of the competition, there are already a lot of people ready to cheer Bradley on along the way. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Bradley Sinclair.
1. He’s A Michigan Native
Bradley was born and raised in a small town in Michigan called Rockford. While he was always have love for his roots, he knew that Rockford wasn’t the best place for him to be if he wanted to get serious about his music career. He eventually made the decision to move to Nashville and it’s provided him with lots of opportunities for his career.
2. He Used To Work At The Apple Store
Music has always been Bradley’s passion, but unfortunately he hasn’t always been able to focus on it as much as he’d like because he has other responsibilities to take care of. At one point, he was working at the Apple Store as a way to make ends meet. As a tech lover, he really enjoyed the job but in the back of his mind he always knew that singing was what he really wanted to do.
3. He’s A Man Of God
Bradley hasn’t gone into any specifics when it comes to his religious beliefs, but his Instagram bio makes it very clear that faith is an important part of his life. In his bio he refers to himself as a “Friend of Jesus” and as a musician he has often incorporated his faith into his work.
4. He’s Already Released Some Music
Over the last several years Bradley has worked extremely hard to build a foundation that will allow him to reach the places he wants. He has already recorded and released his own music. In 2020, he put out three singles: Where is Mine,” “Good Enough” and “Along the Way.”
5. He Has A YouTube Channel
When artists are trying to break into the industry, it’s important that they put themselves out there as much as possible. Social media has become a great way for people to do this. In addition to being active on Instagram, Bradley also has a YouTube channel where he posts videos of himself performing.
6. He Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Music is probably the first thing that comes to mind when people think of Bradley, but that isn’t the only thing he enjoys. Bradley is definitely an outdoors kind of guy and he also loves a hint of adventure from time to time. Some of his favorite things to do include snowboarding and hiking.
7. He Plays Multiple Instruments
During his performance on The Voice, Bradley chose not to accompany himself with an instrument. He does know how to play multiple instruments, however. He plays the drums and the guitar and he also taught himself how to play the piano. Hopefully we’ll get the chance to see some of his skills during the season.
8. He’s Been In Several Bands
Bradley is ready to share his talent with the world as a solo artist, but he doesn’t always hit the stage alone. He has been a part of quite a few bands over the years including Leeland Blue. His experience performing with a band will probably be useful during his time on the show.
9. The Voice Is His First TV Talent Show
Some of the contestants on The Voice are no stranger to doing competition shows, but this experience is totally new for Bradley. From what we can tell, Bradley has never been on any other TV talent show and we weren’t able to find any information to indicate that he’s ever tried out for any.
10. He’s A Private Person
Now that he’s a contestant on The Voice there are lots of people who would love to learn as much about Bradley as possible. Unfortunately for them, however, Bradley isn’t the kind of guy who likes to share every moment with the world. Maybe he will decide to open up more as time goes on, but for now he seems perfectly happy with keeping his personal life out of the spotlight.