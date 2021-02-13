Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Brandon Jay McLaren

Brandon Jay McLaren has the kind of resume that doesn’t need much of an explanation. His multi-faceted talent has allowed him to play a wide range of roles. Throughout his career he has become known for his versatility and he has proven time and time again that there isn’t a character he can’t play. The last several years have been especially successful for Brandon and 2021 is no different. He has recently been getting a lot of attention for his role in the new Netflix series, Firefly Lane. On top of that, he has a role in the upcoming movie, Turner & Hooch. If Brandon keeps this momentum going, he might just become one of the most talked about names in the industry. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Brandon Jay McLaren.

1. He Is Canadian

Brandon was born and raised in Vancouver although he has Caribbean roots in both Grenada and Trinidad. Brandon attended college in the United States but returned to Vancouver after graduating so that he could pursue acting on a full-time basis. It’s unclear where he is currently living.

2. He Was A Soccer Player

Sports have always been a big part of Brandon’s life and they’ve helped him to become the person he is today. Brandon played several sports, but soccer is the one that took him the furthest. He earned a soccer scholarship to the University of New York Albany. While there, he earned a bachelor’s degree in human biology.

3. He Is Contemplated Cutting His Hair

Brandon’s locks have become a major part of his identity, so many people will be surprised to learn that he has thought about cutting them. During an interview with Talk Nerdy With Us, he shared that he considered cutting them for his role in the series Graceland.

4. He Is A Writer And Producer

Brandon isn’t just an actor, he’s an all around storyteller and he is excited about sharing his stories with the world. He has gotten some behind the scenes experience working as a writer and producer and he plans to add more projects to his resume in the future.

5. He Is Very Adventurous

If there’s anyone whose always down for a good adrenaline rush, it’s Brandon. He isn’t afraid to step outside of his comfort zone and try new things whenever he gets the chance. Brandon loves doing things like going diving and exploring and in 2020 he event went sky diving.

6. He Comes From A Close Knit Family

By the looks of things Brandon doesn’t have any children of his own, but one thing that’s obvious is that family is very important to him. He has very close relationships with his loved ones and he enjoys spending as much time with them as he can. He is also fortunate to be able to lean on them for support whenever he needs to.

7. He Is A Big Lost Fan

Is there a show that you can watch in its entirety time and time again? For Brandon, the answer is yes and the show is Lost. He told Talk Nerdy With Us, “I’ve seen the entire series, probably about seven times over. I loved it. Lost has a special place in my heart and nobody can tell me otherwise.”

8. He Likes To Travel

In addition to having lived in Canada and the United States, Brandon has also gotten the opportunity to see other parts of the world. He is an avid traveler and he has visited several countries including New Zealand, Hungary, and Israel. Through his experiences he has gotten to learn about different cultures and try all sorts of delicious foods.

9. He Is A Musician

As someone who is creative to his core, Brandon loves getting the chance to express himself and acting isn’t the only way he likes to do that. Brandon is also a big fan of music and he’s even created some of his own. In December 2020, he shared a screenshot of a song he recorded. There’s no information on whether he has plans to release more music.

10. He Loves Giving Back To Others

Brandon has made it a priority to use his platform as a way to contribute to the greater good. He is passionate about working with the community. He is an ambassador for a Grenada based organization called Reach Within. According to its Instagram bio, “Reach Within works to improve the outcomes for children and adolescents who have experienced abuse or neglect in Grenada.” In 2019, he even ran the New York Marathon to help raise money for the organization.

