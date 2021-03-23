Brandon Medford probably never thought he’d be the topic of gossip blogs, but as we all know – life is full of surprises. Brandon has recently been getting a lot of attention after reality star/social media influencer Alexis Sky revealed that he is the father of her daughter. Previously, Alexis claimed that her daughter’s father was rapper Fetty Wap. The announcement came as a shock to many, but Alexis insists that she asked Brandon to take a paternity test two years ago. At the moment, it doesn’t appear that Brandon has made an announcement regarding the news, but there are a lot of people who are very interested in knowing more about him. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Brandon Medford.
1. He Is A New York City Native
Brandon was born and raised in New York City and he is very proud of his east coast roots. From what we can tell, he still lives in New York. Alexis Sky is also originally from New York. There’s no information as of yet on how the two got together but they may have known each other from before either of their careers took off.
2. He Studied Finance
Brandon is the kind of person who has always envisioned himself achieving a lot, and it started with his education. He studied at Baruch College where he earned a degree in finance in 2012. Not long after graduating, Brandon got started on his career path and he never looked back.
3. He Quit A Corporate Job To Become An Entrepreneur
Once people attain a certain level of stability in life, they find it nearly impossible to give up. Brandon, however, knew that he wanted more for himself than what he was getting working for someone else. In 2017, he decided to leave his six-figure job as a finance director with Honda and go into business with some of his friends. The move may have seemed risky at the time, but everything worked out in his favor. He is now the CEO of a company called PTG 365 and the co-founder of a company called Dealer Innovations.
4. He Is Never Been Afraid To Push The Limits
When it comes to accomplishing goals in life, you may have to sacrifice some of the things that make you comfortable in order to get there. Luckily for Brandon, taking chances is something that he’s always been willing to do. He isn’t afraid to step outside of his comfort zone and push through to get to the other side.
5. He Likes To Travel
Brandon may spend the bulk of his time working, but that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t make time to enjoy his life as well. He’s all about living his life to the fullest and having as many new experiences as possible. He enjoys traveling and especially likes to visit places with warm weather and beautiful beaches.
6. He Started Working When He Was Just 16
Working hard certainly isn’t a new concept for Brandon. In fact, it’s been a part of who he is for most of his life. According to Forbes India, Brandon started working when he was 16-years-old. Before getting into the finance industry, he spent some time working at a local Wendy’s restaurant.
7. He Hopes To Inspire Others
Now that Brandon has reached a certain level of success, he wants to be able to help others achieve their dreams as well. In addition to his full-time work, Brandon is also a motivational speaker and he wants to use his platform to reach as many people as possible.
8. He Doesn’t Appear To Have Any Other Children
For the most part, Brandon seems to be a pretty private person. Outside of his professional accomplishments, there isn’t much information floating around about him online. As far as we can tell, however, he doesn’t have any children other than Alexis Sky’s daughter.
9. He Loves Giving Back To Others
As someone who came from humble beginnings himself, Brandon understands the importance of lending a helping hand to those in need. According to Kake, Brandon’s company has “made it possible for low-income families and everyone, regardless of socio-economic status or credit standing, to buy a car.”
10. He Is Active On Social Media
Brandon may not be a social media celebrity like Alexis Sky, but he does have a significant following. He currently has 191,000 followers on Instagram and he’s very active on the platform. As more news begins to circulate about him and Alexis Sky, there’s a good chance his follower count will go up even more.