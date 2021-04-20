Over the last several years, Breah Hicks has become well known in the social media world, largely thanks to her relationship with Christian Combs. The young couple, who started dating in high school, became “goals” for countless people who stumbled across their pictures on the internet. Unfortunately, several sources have recently reported that the couple has decided to go their separate ways. Although neither has publically confirmed whether or not they’ve split, sources close to the couple have shared that everyone around them is wishing them nothing but the best as they embark on their new journies. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Breah Hicks.
1. She Comes From A Diverse Background
While it’s true that we don’t have much information about Breah’s upbringing, it does appear that she is originally from California and we do know that she is a 2017 graduate of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks. Her mother is white and her father is Black. It appears that she has one sibling.
2. She’s Signed To A Modeling Agency
The world may know Breah best for being Christian’s girlfriend, but the truth is that she’s much more than that. she has been working hard to build a modeling career and she has gotten lots of great opportunities over the years. She is currently signed to Scout Modeling Agency.
3. She’s A YouTuber
Throughout Breah and Christian’s relationship, lots of people became very invested in following their journey. Through her YouTube channel, Breah often shared videos of different things she and Christian would do together. She also posted personal vlogs and tutorials. At the moment, her channel has more than 1 million views. Now that she and Christian may no longer be together, it’ll be interesting to see if she decides to remove the videos that he’s featured in.
4. She’s Very Private
Despite having been in such a high-profile relationship, there has never been much information out there about Breah’s personal life. That is simply because she’s always chosen not to share it. She is a very private person and, outside of her relationship, she has never shared details about her personal life on the internet. From what we can tell, she doesn’t have any plans to open up.
5. She Ran Track
While in high school, Breah was a member of the track and field team. She competed in the 60-meter dash, the 100-meter dash, and the 200-meter dash. Her days as a competitive athlete are behind her now, but Breah still likes to stay active by following a regular workout routine.
6. She’s Been In Music Videos
Somewhat surprisingly, Breah has never done any acting, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have experience being in front of the camera. She has been in two music videos, both of which were for songs by Christian Combs. There’s no information on whether she plans to do more videos or other kinds of acting in the future.
7. She’s A Brand Ambassador
Breah has worked hard to build a large social media following and she now has more than 553,000 followers on Instagram. With numbers like that, there are plenty of opportunities to make money by helping companies market their products. Breah is a brand ambassador for Savage X Fenty and Fashionova. She has also worked with some other companies in the past.
8. She Loves Hanging Out By The Water
Breah puts in a lot of time and effort to make sure that her body is beach-ready all year, so it only makes sense that she spends a lot of time at the beach, right? Like a true southern California girl, Breah loves spending time by the water whenever she can. From boating, to swimming, to laying out and soaking up the sun, when the weather is nice you can usually catch Breah poolside or relaxing at the beach.
9. She Likes To Travel
Dating someone rich and famous comes with a lot of perks, and one of them is being able to travel whenever and wherever you want. Over the years, Breah has been fortunate to visit lots of beautiful places both in and out of the United States. Some of the destinations she’s gotten to explore include Dubai, Mexico, and Italy.
10. She Isn’t Afraid To Get A Little Political
Instagram is where Breah has the largest following, but she also has an account on Twitter. Although she isn’t the most active Twitter user, she has used the platform as a way to hint at some of her political beliefs. Early in 2021, she retweeted some posts criticizing those who stormed the United States capitol building.