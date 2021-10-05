Breaking Down Every Evil Ex From Scott Pilgrim

Scott Pilgrim is a hopeless romantic that fell in love with the one girl in the city that happened to have an evil league of obsessive exes watching her every move. He was also dating a high schooler just before he met her. Yeah, sounds a bit messy, doesn’t it? Scott Pilgrim is the critically acclaimed graphic novel series by Bryan O’Malley. It was popular due to its nods at pop culture and its funny but engaging storytelling. Here at TVOvermind we hold it to a high standard and know a reason or two on why you should watch the film, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World which adapts the entire Scott Pilgrim story into one grand package directed by Edgar Wright and starring Michael Cera. It’s a pretty big deal.
Who is Scott Pilgrim?
So to understand the evil exes and Ramona Flowers, first, we need to ask ourselves one question. Who is Scott Pilgrim? Well, he is a bass player at the up-and-coming band Sex Bob-Omb. Also, the story that we know begins with Scott Pilgrim recovering from a heartbreak that left him in tatters by dating a high schooler, Knives Chau. He assures everyone it isn’t a coping mechanism but we’re not too sure. He states his reason for dating a seventeen-year-old high schooler is because it’s relatively simple. All he does is ride the bus with her and talk about things. They hang out in places that he enjoys and she doesn’t try to change him. It’s simple, it’s nice, and it’s probably a coping mechanism that he isn’t aware of. Scott is also no stranger to evil exes.
In elementary school, on a Monday he “arrived at school to find various students unconscious on the floor, Lisa arrives, revealing to Scott that a bunch boys from Benvie Tech High School, known as the Benvie Tech Boys, came, kidnapped Kim, and beat everyone up. Scott then rushes to Benvie Tech in order to save Kim, and his history presentation. Scott battled through Benvie Tech, effortlessly defeating the Benvie Tech Boys and finally reached their leader on the rooftop, Simon Lee, who had chained up Kim, keeping her prisoner. Scott fought Simon, and eventually defeated him, kicking him off the edge of the roof. Scott then held hands with Kim, and told her that he thought they should be dating. Kim revealed she shared his feelings for her, and Scott then asked Kim if she wanted to join his band, Kim agreed to both, and the two shared a kiss.” Later it’s revealed that Gideon simply implanted that memory into him and had been playing him for a long time. But that’s a story for a later time. Let’s talk Ramona.
Who is Ramona Flowers?
Ramona Flowers is the catalyst for the story that is Scott Pilgrim vs the World. She moves to Toronto from America and brings with her a mysterious allure that Scott Pilgrim can not stop fantasizing about. It doesn’t help that before she appeared he was already seeing her in his subspace which Ramona says is completely normal due to the fact that she uses that space to travel faster to deliver her Amazon.ca packages. Ramona herself is very guarded and tends to move solo. So when Scott makes a move she is hesitant at first. She likes tea and thinks that bread can make you fat. Her words. Ramona Flowers is also from New York and uses the Subspace to be one of the most timely package delivery people out there. Unfortunately, she also has a league of seven evil exes that can’t seem to get over.
So, how did Ramona and Scott Pilgrim become intertwined? Well the wiki describes it as “On Monday, Ramona arrived with Scott’s package and Scott asked her out. Ramona revealed that the reason why Scott had a dream about her was that she was using the Subspace Highway running through his head as a shortcut for her deliveries. Ramona then agreed to go out with Scott as compensation for using his mind as a shortcut and ultimately making him become obsessed. Whilst on the date, Ramona talked about her past and mentions a guy named Gideon, when Scott asked about him, Ramona quickly changed the subject. Eventually, the two were hit by a sudden snowstorm, forcing them to go back to Ramona’s Apartment. Whilst there, Scott stumbles upon Ramona, who had gone upstairs to change out of her wet clothes, and the two embrace a kiss. The two then moved to the bed; however, Ramona stopped before the two had sex, but allowed Scott to spend the night. In the morning, Scott invited Ramona to his band’s gig at The Rockit, alongside another band, Crash and the Boys, forgetting that he’d also invited Knives to the gig.” And so began the incredibly interesting story of Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, and seven evil exes that can not take a hint.
Why is there a League?
Imagine being so attached to your ex that you call up every other ex they’ve ever had and agree to do your best to make their life miserable and destroy any chance at any future relationships? Sound like someone you know? Well, if the first name that popped up into your head wasn’t Gideon Graves then you might need to phone in some help. Ramona Flowers and Gideon Graves had a good thing going in New York. Unfortunately for them, their ideas for their relationship didn’t quite match up. Ramona was in love with Gideon and Gideon was in love with an experiment. She noticed this and ended up leaving him in a dramatic fashion. By writing a goodbye letter and planning to leave it behind only to have Gideon walk in on her and cause her to panic. So instead of leaving the letter, Ramona hops into the Subspace and disappears forever, with the letter. The league of evil exes was formed after Gideon Graves had a little too much alcohol in his system and was allowed near a computer in a drunken rage. Never a good combo. Gideon furiously typed a Craigslist ad detailing his betrayal and heartbreak. A few emails and a few bitter exes later, and Gideon formed his League of Ramona’s Evil Exes, which was built to ruin any future that Ramona’s love life could potentially have.
Matthew Patel – Evil Ex Number: 1
The first evil ex. Ramona and Matthew Patel only dated for a little while, but it was long enough for Matthew Patel to form a lifelong bond. A bond built off the negative energy from his breakup. The wiki describes Matthew Patel as “A former boyfriend from the seventh grade. He and Ramona Flowers dated for only a week and a half, during which Ramona pretty much used Matthew and his mystical powers to ward off flocks of jocks interested in her. She dated Matthew, according to her own story, because he was the only non-white and non-jock kid at her school. The two only kissed once, and it ended shortly after due to Matthew’s pre-adolescent capriciousness. Afterward, Matthew turned evil during his high school years and by that time had moved far, far away. He also apparently took the break-up very badly, looking much eviler than most of the exes”
Matthew Patel is the first evil ex to approach Scott Pilgrim. He chose email as his way of introduction and as a gentleman gesture for Scott. He wanted to announce his arrival and inform Scott Pilgrim about the league he had just set into action by asking Ramona Flowers on a date. Sadly, Scott Pilgrim does not read his email or anything that he finds boring for that matter. He finds a lot of reading boring. So Matthew Patel comes in fighting which confuses Scott. This angers Matthew because he feels that Scott doesn’t care and he feels his effort was wasted on the email. They fight and eventually Scott is able to avoid his dancing pixies and land a finishing uppercut on Matthew. This was only possible after Scott throws him off by telling him that his song doesn’t rhyme. Matthew Patel can’t handle it and is defeated. He bursts into coins and Scott is left to gather up his fare for the bus.
Lucas Lee – Evil Ex Number: 2
Lucas Lee is a superstar. And number two on the League of Romana’s Evil Exes. His relationship with Ramona began when “Ramona and Lucas Lee started dating during their freshman year in high school together. Around that time Lucas Lee was, according to Ramona, a “whiny little greasy-haired skater.” Prior to the relationship Lucas followed Ramona around and constantly asked to go out with her. Eventually Ramona said okay and the two went out for a short while. Although Lucas Lee claims he was an important figure in Ramona’s past, he lacks any real relevance in Ramona’s life; According to Ramona, all they really did was sit together on a street curb and smoke. At some point in the relationship Ramona cheated on and left him for the “first cocky pretty boy” that came by (Ramona’s third evil ex-boyfriend, Todd Ingram).”
Scott first goes to Lucas Lee to ask for a battle. But once Scott Pilgrim sees all the lights, actions, and cameras he is starstruck and ends up asking Lucas Lee for an autograph. Unfortunately, Lucas Lee is having none of it and instead gives Scott Pilgrim a knuckle sandwich. They begin fighting and Lucas Lee seems to have the upper hand, but like any true business man, he comes to Scott Pilgrim with an offer. He tells him that if he gives him all his money, he’ll tell Gideon that Scott defeated Lucas Lee and they can all be on their way. Scott Pilgrim refuses and calls him a sell out. Scott notices that Lucas is a skateboarder and tricks him into doing a lethal trick. He asks if he can do a “grindy thingy” (this quote is taken directly from the movie). Lucas Lee tells him its called a grind and says that he can definitely do it. Which he does, but the rail that he chooses is unbelievably long which causes Lucas Lee to reach a speed that his body simply can’t handle. He crash lands on the floor and explodes into a pool of coins.
Todd Ingram – Evil Ex Number: 3
Todd is V3GAN. See what I did there. Todd Ingram is evil ex number 3 and holds a little more of an emotional connection to Scott Pilgrim than the others. He’s dating the girl that shattered Scott Pilgrim’s heart and kickstarted his fear of shaggy hair, Envy. But this is about Ramona Flowers. So how did they meet? The complicated relationship that intertwines Todd Ingram, Ramona Flowers, Scott Pilgrim, and Envy begins with how “Todd knew Envy since they were eleven as they grew up together in Montreal. The two shared (in Envy’s opinion) a deeply loving relationship until Todd’s family moved out of Toronto. Ramona dated Todd for the remainder of high school after she left Lucas Lee, saying they were the “bad kids” together. He vanished for two weeks while they dated, during which he went vegan and gained his telekinetic powers (having apparently been studied by scientists). Todd returned and took Ramona out of class to prove his love for her by blasting one of the two craters in the moon, causing what Ramona described as “About 30 pages of explosions and tidal waves”. Todd ended up going to a vegan college while Ramona went to The University of Carolina in the Sky, though, so the two decided to call it quits. It wasn’t until later that he was reunited with Envy and the two started dating, at which point he once again punched another hole in the moon to prove his love for her this time. By Scott Pilgrim & the Infinite Sadness, the two are still dating while touring with their band.”
Todd Ingram is a vegan. In the world of Scott Pilgrim, this means that you have superpowers. So his battle with Scott Pilgrim is one-sided. Thankfully, Todd Ingram is also a cheater. He’s cheating on Envy and he cheats on his vegan diet. He orders some Gelato which would later prove to be his undoing. In the middle of his battle with Scott Pilgrim, the vegan police show up with their deveganizing ray and strip Todd Ingram of his powers. This causes him to lay there helplessly. Scott Pilgrim takes advantage of the situation and head butts him. Todd Ingram can’t take the pressure and bursts into a pile of coins. Adding to Scott Pilgrim’s coin collection or bus fare.
Roxanne “Roxie” Richter – Evil Ex Number: 4
Ramona Flowers was bi-curious in college. In Scott Pilgrim vs. The World when Roxanne heard this she mentioned she was Bi-Furious. This is still one of our favorite quotes from the movie. Roxie and Ramona dated in college. They started off as roommates and then became lovers. They dated soon after and just never talked to each other again. When they finally saw each other again it was when Roxie attacked Scott Pilgrim but he dodges and counterattacks. She disappears stating they’ll meet again and leaves Scott confused. Later on Scott finds Ramona and Roxie talking and the gears in his head begin to spin. He realizes that Roxie is the next evil ex. At this point, Scott Pilgrim is filling the battle fatigue. He states he can’t fight and blames it on his lack of a sword. So Ramona jumps in and we see her battle Roxie with a titanium bat. Ramona and Scott manage to escape her using the Subspace but later on Roxie follows Scott into his dreams and nearly dismembers him in a subspace showdown. Scott Pilgrim manages to get away and finally defeats her by slicing her in half in a backyard showdown.
Yeah sounds pretty intense right. All this trouble and Roxie is the first out of the evil exes to not drop any coin upon her defeat. At least it allowed Scott Pilgrim to find his resolve once again and bring out the power of Courage. The Roxie fight is also very different in the movie. In Scott Pilgrim vs The World, Scott is fed up with fighting evil exes and snaps at Ramona. Then Roxie appears and tries to fight Scott but Scott says he can’t hit a girl so Ramona begins to fight, but Roxie tells her that only Scott Pilgrim can defeat the Evil Exes. So Ramona picks up Scott and starts using him to fight her. Unfortunately, it isn’t enough and Roxie starts to get the upper hand. It’s at this moment that Ramona remembers her weakness. She tells Scott to poke her in a certain place which causes Roxie to burst into cute little things. Pretty intense right.
Katayanagi Twins – Evil Ex Number: 5 & 6
Ramona has a very diverse League of Evil Exes. We’ve seen a dancer with mystical abilities, a famous movie star, a vegan with superpowers that will blow holes in the moon in the name of love, and a roommate with ninja-like stealth abilities. It was only right that eventually we were thrown for a loop with the revelation that Ramona Flowers dated twins. Yeah, pretty impressive. Their relationship left a sour taste in their mouth to thanks to the fact that “It is known that Ramona used to date both of them at the same time, but without each knowing about the other (basically cheating on both of them). When the truth was revealed, the twins had sworn to always do everything together from that moment on. There seems to be no hostility between the two considering their former relationship with Ramona. They seem to place the blame solely on her. Scott ends up having to fight the twins 4 times before really winning the battle.”
The battle with the Katayanagi Twins is a hard one for Scott Pilgrim. We can see that he is getting worn out and his feelings with Ramona have been through a roller coaster. The Katayanagi twins are skilled with robotics and even kidnap Kim Pine to lure out Scott Pilgrim. Once they finally get him out they begin to beat him senselessly until Kim fakes a call from Ramona Flowers and reassurances Scott Pilgrim about their feelings for each other. This allows Scott to will up some strength and hit the Katayangi twins with a double knee that defeats them both at the same time.
Gideon Gordon Graves – Evil Ex Number: 7
To understand the League of Ramona’s Evil Exes. You must first understand Gideon Gordon Graves and his manipulation. Ramona Flowers and Gideon Graves’ relationship was far from perfect. It was far from normal. If we look into the story then we would see when “Gideon first met Ramona at a party in New York and the two quickly formed a relationship. Despite Ramona’s feelings for Gideon, Gideon saw his relationship with Ramona purely as an experiment, during which he inflicted Ramona with The Glow. Fed up with him constantly pushing her away, Ramona decided to leave Gideon, leaving nothing except a letter. Unfortunately for Ramona, Gideon walked in on her just as she finished the letter. Ramona, filled with intense emotions, became overwhelmed by The Glow and vanished into Subspace, taking the letter with her. After Ramona left, Gideon got totally wasted out of his mind and put up a huge drunken rant on Craigslist about her. This got the attention of Ramona’s other six evil exes who contacted him. Gideon used this opportunity to form the League of Ramona’s Evil Exes, which he would use to control the future of Ramona’s love life.”
The battle with Gideon is one straight out of a pop culture fanatic’s wildest dreams. It features everything. Sword fights, snarky comebacks, moments that remind us of an 80s retro arcade, and a wonderful x strike to finish it all. Once you realize why Gideon Gordon Graves did it all, you realize that he really is just a mad scientist that needs to be defeated. The battle with Gideon ends up also being a battle of self-reflection for Scott Pilgrim. One where he must look into himself to truly realize what he’s fighting for. For Scott Pilgrim, it’s the Power of Understanding. Understanding that he isn’t this perfect guy that does everything right. That he makes mistakes. That he and Gideon have more in common than he ever wants to admit. This allows him to conjure up a sword that feeds off the Power of Understanding.