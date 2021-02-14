The last year or so has been a very uncertain time for a lot of people, but for Brenna Llwewllyn, 2020 and 2021 have been life changing in some of the best ways possible. The up and coming actor has been working hard to carve a path for herself and she’s finally been seeing the positive results she’s been hoping for. Brenna has several projects in the works right now and she’s ready to give her fan base what they’ve been looking for. Brenna’s name may not be widely known now, but if she keeps going at the pace she’s been going at, that won’t be the case for much longer. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Brenna Llewellyn.
1. She Is Canadian
Since Brenna is still relatively early on in her career, there isn’t as much information floating around about her as there is for people who have been in the industry longer. What we do know, however, is that she was born and raised and Canada and appears to still live there today. There’s no word on whether or not she has any plans to relocate to the United States.
2. She Studied Geology
It’s unclear when Brenna discovered her love for acting, but it’s obvious that it isn’t the only career path she considered. According to an old blog Brenna started, she attended the University of Western Ontario where she earned a bachelor’s degree in geology. While in school she minored in writing studies and geography.
3. She Was A Wrestler
There are lots of people who struggle to find just one hobby/interest they enjoy, but Brenna has been lucky to fall in love with several things over the years. In addition to acting and her passion for science, Brenna is also a talented athlete. She spent several years competing as a wrestler and was on the varsity team during college.
4. She Is Signed To A Management Agency
Some actors prefer to handle everything on their own when it comes to their career, but working with a management agency can really help actors elevate their careers to the next level. Brenna is currently signed to a Vancouver based agency called Cue Management.
5. Ariel Is Her Favorite Disney Princess
A love for Disney is something that a lot of people never outgrow. During an interview with Isadora Kallina de Paula Brenna revealed that Ariel is her favorite Disney princess simply because they both have red hair. She added that she’s also a fan of Cinderella and Belle.
6. She Is The Middle Child
Brenna comes from a close knit family and she has always done her best to maintain close relationships with her loved ones. While talking to Isadora Kallina she shared that she is a middle child. She jokingly mentioned that ‘middle child syndrome’ is a very real thing. Unfortunately, she didn’t provide any additional details about either of her siblings.
7. She Loves To Travel
Most people will never get to see as much of the world as they would like to, but Brenna Llewellyn is certainly going to try. She enjoys visiting different places and getting the chance to learn about other cultures. Brenna has been fortunate to get the chance to do lots of traveling over the years. Some of the countries she’s been to include Thailand, Costa Rica, and the United States.
8. She Is An Active Person
As someone who grew up playing sports, Brenna is no stranger to physical activity. While it doesn’t look like she is a competitive athlete anymore, she still likes to keep herself in good shape. From hiking, to swimming, to yoga, Brenna is always sure to include exercise into her regular routine.
9. She Enjoys A Good Adrenaline Rush
Brenna has always had an adventurous spirit and this is something that has come in handy both in and out of acting career. She always looks forward to the opportunity to try new things and she loves to get her blood pumping. She enjoys doing things like going surfing and she has even done some parkour in the past.
10. She Doesn’t Have A Large Social Media Following
Having a strong social media presence is as good as gold these days. In fact, some people in the entertainment industry have even gotten opportunities simply because of the size of their following. Brenna hasn’t reached that point in her career just yet. At the moment, Breanna has less than 1,500 followers on Instagram. As her career continues to grow, she will likely see a huge increase in her number of followers.