Brennan Clost was born to become an entertainer, and for more than a decade he has been living out his dream. Now, he has officially gotten the opportunity that will likely change his life forever. As one of the stars of the new Netflix series, Tiny Pretty Things, Brennan is getting the chance to share his talents with the world. So far people are loving what he has to offer and they’re already looking forward to what he’s going to do in the future. He doesn’t have any projects in the works at the moment, but I think it’s safe to say that we haven’t seen the last of him. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Brennan Clost.
1. He’s a Competitive Dancer
While producers probably could have cast an actor who doesn’t dance to play the role of Shane, having a trained dancer definitely helped bring the part to life. In addition to acting, Brennan has been dancing for several years. In fact, he began his career as a dancer and has spent several years doing competitive dance.
2. He Is Juilliard Alum
Brennan comes from a family where education has always been a top priority. When it comes to getting an education in the arts, there is no school as well-known as Juilliard. Brennan earned a bachelor of fine arts degree from the esteemed school and his education has certainly been paying off.
3. He’s A Writer
Brennan loves to perform, but he also enjoys being behind the scenes as well. His IMDB page lists that he currently has three writing credits. One of which is for a web series called Australianaire$ which he created during quarantine. While acting is his main focus at the moment, he hopes to put out more of his own work in the future.
4. He Loves To Travel
Traveling is one of those things that almost everyone wishes they could do more of. There’s something special about visiting new places and learning about different ways of life. Brennan has been fortunate to do lots of traveling and he has visited several countries including France and England.
5. He’s A Successful YouTuber
Brennan loves to create content and YouTube has become the perfect place for him to do that. He started a YouTube channel and he currently has over 43,000 followers. His content includes vlogs, Q&As, and announcements. To date, the channel has gotten over 3 million views.
6. He’s Canadian
People who aren’t familiar with Brennan will likely assume that he’s American. In reality, however, he was born and raised in Canada which is also where he began his journey as a performer. Before relocating to the United States he studied at the National Ballet School of Canada.
7. He’s Part Of The LGBTQ+ Community
Since the release of Tiny Pretty Things, some people have been curious about Brennan’s sexuality. Although he isn’t the type to divulge too much information about his personal life, he has shared that he identifies as queer. During an interview with Digital Spy Brennan shared how thankful he is to be a part of a project that provides representation for the community.
8. He Loves Interacting With Fans On Social Media
Even though he’s still relatively early in his career, Brennan has already built a large following on social media. He has over 171,000 followers on Instagram and more than 15,000 on Twitter. He loves using his social media presence to connect with his fans. It’s pretty common to see him responding to fans on Twitter or retweeting their tweets.
9. He Can Be Really Hard On Himself
Brennan puts his all into everything does, and sometimes it can be hard for him to accept the fact that things don’t always turn out perfectly. Still, he has learned that acting is all about trust. He told Backstage, “with acting, there is no blueprint. Whatever your journey to it is, it is going to be different than other people’s. And so I think [it’s just about] trusting in yourself, trusting in your instincts—because that really is what acting class gets you back to. It gets you out of your head and back to your instincts.”
10. He Loves To Stay Active
These days Brennan’s schedule is probably pretty booked, but he still likes to find time to do the things that keep him feeling good. One of those things is exercise. He loves to stay active even though that doesn’t necessarily mean that he spends hours in the gym lifting weights. Instead, he loves to do things like hiking, swimming, and of course, dancing.