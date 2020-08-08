If there’s one thing most people can agree on, it’s that life is full of surprises. No matter how much you plan for your future, you never know what’s going to pop up. This is something Bret Engemann has experience first hand. He probably never planned on becoming a reality TV star, but that’s exactly what’s about to happen. Bret was recently announced as a cast member on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Bret just isn’t any cast member though, at 42-years-old, he’s the oldest one in Bachelorette history. While 42 may seem old to some viewers, Bret is proof that age is nothing but a number. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Bret Engemann.
1. He Was A Professional Football Player
Most people who play competitive sports dream of someday making it to the professional level. That dream only comes true for a small number of people and fortunately for Bret, he was one of them. After finishing his collegiate football career at Brigham Young University, Bret went on to play professionally with the Oakland Raiders.
2. He Grew Up In The Mormon Church
Bret was brought up in a very religious household. He was raised in the Mormon church and even went on mission trip to Boston Massachusetts. The college he attended is also a Mormon university. It’s unclear whether or not faith still plays a major role in his life.
3. Larry King Is His Former Brother-In-Law
Larry’s oldest sister, Shawn, was married to popular TV host, Larry King, for 22 years before their divorce in 2019. Shawn was King’s 8th wife and the couple had two children together. Shawn isn’t the only person in the Engemann family who has been close to the entertainment industry, though. Bret’s father, Karl, was an executive at Capital Records he managed Marie Osmond for over 30 years and also managed Larry King at one point,
4. He’s Been Divorced
Bret is currently open to finding love, but he has already been down that road. He has been married and divorced and has two adorable sons: Cole and Rome. However, it’s unclear when Bret’s divorce was finalized or if he has been married more than once. An article from 2011 states that, at that point, he had been divorced for more than a year. However, court documents from 2017 reveal that he was also going through a divorce at that time.
5. He Works In Marketing
Bret has been working as a Double Diamond Executive for the last 14 years. The name of the company and the details of exactly what he does there are a little vague, but his LinkedIn page says that he markets an “unprocessed coco and acai berry health product.”
6. He’s No Longer Part Of The Bachelorette
Lots of people were excited when it was announced that Bret would be joining the case of The Bachelorette. However, that excitement didn’t last long. Since COVID-19 caused delays in production, the network has had to make some changes to the cast. When explaining why he would not be on the show, Bret said, “I couldn’t make it happen with the delayed timing. My sons needed me to help coach during football season and I would have missed the first few games if I went on the show. Just bad timing for me.”
7. His Brother Was In The Group Animotion
Bret’s older brother, Paul, has had a successful career in the music industry. His song “Scarface (Push It to the Limit)” was featured on the soundtrack of the 1983 movie, Scarface. Paul was also a member of the band Animotion which rose to prominence during the 80s.
8. Family Is Important To Him
Bret is very family oriented and he loves spending as much time with his loved ones as he possibly can. He has a very close relationship with both of his sons and often coaches on their youth sports teams. He also has a great relationship with his parents and posts about them on social media often.
9. He Participated In Black Out Tuesday
Over the last few months, social media has become a very helpful tool in the fight to end racism and police brutality. In addition to in person protests, activists has also organized social media initiatives. One of the biggest movements on the internet was Black Out Tuesday which took place on June 2. People were asked to upload a black square on Instagram to show their solidarity. Bret participated and added a caption that said, “I hear you, I stand with you, I love you. #blackouttuesday”
10. He Played Baseball In High School
Football is what Bret is best-known for and where he found the most success, but that isn’t the only sport he played. During his time at Timpview High School, Bret was also a member of the baseball team for 2 years. However, he ultimately chose to focus all of his attention on football.