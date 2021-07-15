10 Things You Didn’t Know about Brett Young

Brett Young has the kind of voice that makes you want to turn up the radio and sing along. The famous country music superstar made headlines recently when he announced that he and his wife are expecting their second baby, and it has fans in a frenzy. He is very popular with his fans, and they are so excited about his happy news. Of course, they also want to know as much as they can about him and the life that he is living, so we thought we might bring you more information.
1. He’s in His 30s
But…not for long. He will turn 40 at the beginning of 2021. His birthday is March 23, and he was born in 1981. He’s going to celebrate a huge milestone birthday, and we hope he and his wife and their first baby are able to do something fun as a family to celebrate.
2. He’s From the OC
He was born and raised in Orange County California. He was born in Anaheim, but he went to school in Costa Mesa. He attended high school at Calvary Chapel High. He spent his entire childhood living in the OC, which is a gorgeous place to grow up.
3. He Began Singing Christian Music
His musical career came when he was able to fill in for a missing singer in high school. The lead singer at the Christian worship meeting was not present, and he had to step in and take over as the singer. He did a good job, and it seems that the kids in his meeting were probably very excited to hear him sing.
4. He’s a Baseball Player
During his high school years, he played baseball. He played pitcher. He was able to go to a championship game with his team before he moved on to play ball in college. He was asked to become a pre-draft pick by both the Minnesota Twins and the Tampa Bay Rays, but he turned them both down back in 1999.
5. He Was Part of the Greatest Conference in the Nation
Of course, we have to say that as Florida Gators. We didn’t say he went to the greatest university in the greatest conference in the nation, but he was part of the SEC when he attended school at Ole Miss. He went on a baseball scholarship, which is a pretty impressive thing to get to say about your athletic prowess.
6. He’s a Married Man
He spends so much of his time on the road and in the studio, and that can have a detrimental effect on his social life. However, he met Taylor Mills, fell for her, and asked her to marry him back in 2018. They were married on November 3, 2018 in Palm Desert. They had their first baby, a little girl who they named Presley, on October 21, 2019. They will welcome their second child in the summer of 2021.
7. He Wanted Kids Close Together
The fact that they will have two babies under two for a few months in 2021 is not a problem for him or for his wife. They wanted their kids to grow up close in age, and we can attest to the fact that it is a lovely thing to have at home. They are happy that their babies will be this close in age, and they planned that quite well.
8. He’s Appreciative of What 2020 Gave Him
While there are still people in the world too afraid to leave their homes and live their lives, there are more people who are thankful for the lessons that they learned in the midst of the global virus scare. He is one of those people who is appreciative of the time he got to spend at home with his wife and daughter. He would have, if he were on the road like he was scheduled to be, missed so many of his daughter’s firsts, and that would have crushed him. He’s thankful for the time that they had, and that he got to be there for so many milestones.
9. He Wanted a Family Right Away
When he and his wife first married, he made it very clear that having babies was something he was ready to do. He made it happen, too, when they were able to get married, get pregnant, and have a baby less than 11 months after their wedding day. He’s also said before that a big family would be amazing.
10. He’s Private
He’s not afraid to share with his fans, but he never shares too much of anything. He always keeps the most important things in his life close to the vest, and we think that’s such a wonderful way to live. Congratulations to this darling family.