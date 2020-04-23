10 Things You Didn’t Know about Bri Strauss

Bri Strauss is one of the many contestants on “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” who went on the show hoping to find true love through music. She is a 28-year-old musician from Provo, Utah, who loves strumming the guitar as she sings. Bri comes from a close-knit family comprising five siblings, and they practice the beliefs of the Mormon Church. Besides what is on her bio, there is a lot more to the musician, as you shall find out below.
1. She does not wear makeup on Saturday
Some women will claim that going out without makeup is as bad as being seen nude. However, Bri appreciates her natural skin, especially on Saturday mornings, since she confesses on Instagram that she does not put on any makeup. She loves oil-free skin; therefore, during the day, she uses Nylah lotion. The reality star explains that having oily skin makes her use makeup to hide it; thus, the lotion enables her to remain makeup-free.
2. She loves nature
While some of us would rather spend time in the city, Bri prefers using her time to appreciate nature. Therefore if she is not being photographed standing in the vast countryside, she is taking pictures in the Fall, asking the leaves to take her with them when they go. You can also see lots of pictures of her lying on the grass, or a log. In other photos, she is sitting on a huge rock or holding on to a leaf, sniffing it, maybe wondering when Fall will return.
3. She is an Instagram influencer
Besides letting her fans of what she is up to, Bri also uses her Instagram to help promote products, which of course, get substantial exposure since she has 14.6K followers on the platform. For this reason, apart from sharing about how Nylah lotion helps to keep her skin dry, she also let her fans know they can get it at a discount if they DM her for the code. In another post, she promotes Albionfit swimsuits saying that she had worn hers from sunrise to sunset and forgotten she had one on because of how comfortable they are.
4. Her love for animals
Someone once said that until you have loved an animal, a part of your soul will remain unawakened. That said, Bri’s soul is awakened, considering how well she interacts with animals. She flaunts her love for horses by captioning one photo, “Kiss the ones you love,” and in another, you can see her enjoying the company of three horses. Of course, this love of animals would be incomplete without having a dog in the mix; therefore, on May 9, 2017, she shared how much she missed her dog.
5. She never watched “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette.”
Both shows have been around for so long that those searching for their true love connect with it and cannot miss an episode. However, Bri had never bothered with the reality show before being part of its cast. While most actors feel that it is an advantage to know the happenings of a show they are going to be cast in, Bri begs to differ. As she told Bachelor Nation, going in blind was more to her advantage than detriment because she did not know what to expect and enjoyed experiencing everything firsthand.
6. She has always wanted to date a musician
Although scientists will insist that unlike poles attract, Bri believes that her soulmate has to be a musician like her. She opines that music is another language, and it helps people connect on a more profound level. Therefore although mixing love and business is challenging, Bri trusts that music binds two people in ways that other things cannot; hence it is the only thing she is willing to do long-term with a partner. Consequently, when she heard about “Listen to Your Heart,” she knew it would be the ideal place to get her soulmate.
7. She was once engaged
Love can be elusive, especially when you keep falling for people who are not after the same goals as you. It happened to Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow when they had to call off the wedding because Gwyneth realized she was too young to commit. Bri has also been the victim of such heartbreak. She was previously engaged, and from the way she talks about dating men who are immature and have a fear of commitment, it is safe to conclude that she was ready to settle down when her ex-boyfriends were not.
8. She does not give up easily
If things do not go your way, it is easy to throw in the towel and let destiny takes it course as you recline yourself to a new mantra: “Whatever will be, will be.” However, Bri may have had her heart broken by the immature boyfriends, but she still hoped to find that man who would share her passion for music. Therefore even after focusing on her music for five years, when the reality show came calling, Bri could not resist giving love one more chance.
9. She is allergic to gluten
Although it is not clear if she has celiac disease, Bri discloses that she is allergic to gluten. Consequently, her sweet tooth cannot be satisfied by baked foods unless they are gluten-free. The reality star, therefore, advocates for a healthy balanced lifestyle, so maybe as part of her every diet, she incorporates lots of fruits and vegetables.
10. She is still allegedly with Chris Watson
“The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” has only aired two episodes, and if you are already rooting for Bri and Chris, then you are in luck because they end up together. According to Refinery29, Bri described the Guitar Center date as the best date ever in the comments section of a photo by the Guitar Center. The article further discloses that even though filming wrapped up in February 2020, Bri has been leaving clues as to how her romantic life is fairing. In one post, she said that it has already been the greatest year of her life, and she cannot wait to share more with him.