10 Things You Didn’t Know about Brian Benni

Brian Benni is a young man who has decided to join the world of reality television, and things are looking good for him. He’s part of a new show called “Family Karma,” on Bravo. Anything Bravo does turns into a hit, and this show is no exception. His life is not quite the same as everyone else’s life, and the show followed him in his everyday life to discuss why growing up in a community that is not like the one he comes from. He was forced to adapt to a new way of living, to try and keep his own traditions and his own culture at the forefront of his mind while also adapting to and embracing a new culture. It wasn’t easy, but fans enjoyed watching him.
1. He is 29
Brian Benni is 29. While we don’t know when he will turn 30, we will say that it is a milestone birthday for anyone. He’s currently living back home, and he is doing all he can to enjoy his life while he has the chance.
2. He is in IT
He works in the IT consulting industry. It’s a vast industry, and it often leaves people wondering precisely what it means and what it entails. We don’t know. But, we do know that he works in the industry. He also works on his own personal business ventures, and it’s obvious he is currently working on reality television, too.
3. His Parents are Pressuring Him
If there is one thing that he will say about his family that he might not adore, it’s that they have always pressured him to settle down and have a family. They want to see him happy and with a family of his own, and while there is nothing wrong with that at all, it can be a little much to have your family constantly asking you to do something you’re not ready to do.
4. He is Hesitant to Date
He likes to date, let’s be clear about that. He is a young man who has the reputation of being a party boy, but he’s been hesitant in the past to date women from his own South Asian community. This might be due to the fact that his parents have had a lot to say about him settling down and having a traditional family, but he’s breaking his own rules with a new girlfriend by the name of Monica.
5. He Found it Difficult Growing Up
Being a child in a different culture was not always a walk in the park for Benni. He had his share of ups and downs growing up in a place where he didn’t really fit in. He did find it difficult at times, but he’s thrived and done well for himself. He also finds that his own story has given some hope and a voice to others who are dealing with the same thing in their own lives.
6. He Did Not Always Embrace his Own Culture
Growing up, he did attend a private school in which there were not many Indian children. He was always in a situation where he felt that he was not quite fitting in, and he often found himself not focusing on his own culture as a way of fitting in. He found that he often shied away, and now he is learning to embrace where he is from, the culture that is his own, and he’s learning to marry both in a way that allows him to celebrate himself as everything he really is.
7. He’s a Floridian
Brian Benni grew up in South Florida. He got to grow up around some very cool things (think, the beach and the everglades and many different cultures), but he didn’t get to grow up with his own Indian heritage in terms of having many friends like him. However, he was fortunate to get to meet many new friends who do share his own heritage, and he’s been able to learn more.
8. He Enjoyed Television
When Bravo approached him with the idea of showcasing him and his friends on their new show, he was all in. It was a lot of fun for him, and he feels that it helped give a voice to himself and to many others like him.
9. He Loves His Friends
His group of friends is a group that he adores. He has a lot of fun with them, they get along really well, and they feel like such a natural fit with one another. He’s had a good time with them, and being on television with them was even more fun.
10. His New Girlfriend is Lovely
He and Monica are in a new relationship, and he calls it intense. However, they seem lovely together, and we do have high hopes for their future. They are currently navigating things as they are, and they are learning about one another – and they’re doing it on reality television – and we are hopeful that they will find their groove and make this work.