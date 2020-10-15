Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Brian Posehn

Sometimes just finding one thing you’re really good at can feel like a challenge, however, Brian Posehn has found several things.  In fact, to call him a Jack of All Trades might even be an understatement. Over the years, Brian has proven to be a talented actor, voice actor, musician, and comedian. In the span of more than 25 years Brian has gotten the chance to work on lots of cool projects. He has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry including Sarah Silverman and Conan O’Brien. Brian is well-known for his appearances on several popular shows including The Big Bang Theory. Most recently, he has been the voice of several characters in Steven Universe. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Brian Posehn.

1. He Likes To Feel His Audience Out

No matter how talented a comedian is, they can never know for sure how a show will go. There are some comedians who will perform their planned material no matter how the night is going, but Brian isn’t one of them. He told Creative Loafing, “If they [the audience] are tight, I won’t do certain jokes. I’ll do bits that are proven crowd-pleasers. If it’s a rock club or a Comedians of Comedy show I usually have a little more room and can do whatever I want.”

2. He’s Been In Commercials

Commercials definitely aren’t the most glamorous opportunity in the entertainment world, but they typically pay well and don’t require too much time. In addition to everything else he’s done in his career, Brian has also been in several commercials including a popular ad for Staples as part of the company’s ‘Easy Button’ campaign.

3. He Was In An Episode Of Friends

Friends is easily one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. Even if you were born after the show ended there’s a good chance you’ve seen at least a few episodes. Brian is one of the people who can say he got to experience what it was like to be a part of it. He made a small appearance in an episode of Friends in 1996 in which he played a messenger.

4. He’s A Cal State Alum

Brian was born and raised in Sacramento, California and decided to stick around his home town for college. He attended California State University, Sacramento. It’s unclear what year he graduated or what he majored in. He still lives in California today.

5. He’s A Podcast Host

On the surface it may seem like Brian Posehn is a lot of things – and while that’s true, what he really is at heart is a content creator. He loves creating things for people to enjoy and one of the things he’s most proud of is his podcast, Nerd Poker, which has been airing weekly since 2012. During each episode, Brian and his friends talk while playing Dungeons & Dragons.

6. Hawaii Is One Of His Favorite Places To Visit

Brian has been fortunate to travel to lots of different places over the years. During an interview with The Rock Pit, he shared that he’s not really a beach person because his skin burns easily, however, he did say that Hawaii is one of his favorite places to visit because he does enjoy beach culture.

7. He’s A Husband And Father

Brian may not be serious about a lot of things, but one thing he is definitely serious about is his family. He and his wife, Melanie, have been happily married since 2004. The couple has one child together. Brian loves to spend as much time as he can with his family and they enjoy doing things together like going to concerts and playing games.

8.He Loves Dogs

Brian’s wife and son aren’t the only members of his family he is crazy about. He is also a serious dog lover and he has two sweet little fur babies. Surprisingly, neither dog has its own Instagram account, but they both make very frequent appearances on his page.

9. He Once Thought He Had A Demonic Experience While Listening To “Going To California”

Music has always been a big part of Brian’s life and he grew up listening to rock/metal. When he was younger, he had a strange experience while listening to “Going to California” by Led Zeppelin. During an interview he said, “When I was young, I had a thing with “Going to California” and Zeppelin where I was listening to a tape, and it was a song that I had been told that was Satanic, and then I had a weird experience where my tape messed up during that song and I was like, “Oh s—, it’s Satan trying to get me!”

10. He’s A Philanthropist

Brian loves using his gift to help others and throughout his career he has done several shows to help raise money for charity. In 2020, he even competed on the show Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition to attempt to win $25,000 to donate to a charity of his choice.


