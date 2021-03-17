10 Things You Didn’t Know about Brianna Collichio

Imagine being a young girl who grew up watching other people make their dreams come true on national television. It’s what American Idol has given to the youth of the world; the dream that they, too, can one day audition for this show and become a superstar in their own right. It’s happened for so many, even those who don’t win the show. They grow because of their exposure, and they make it big. One young woman working on that right now is Brianna Collichio. She’s headed to Hollywood, and she has a story to tell.
1. She’s Young
She’s only 15. She’s among the youngest of the young kids who are auditioning for this show this year, and she made it. Her audition was so impressive that the judges knew she needed to be in Hollywood. At such a young age, she still has a chance to refine her voice and her talents, and they know that they can help her do that in Hollywood.
2. She has Health Concerns
She was only 7 when she began dealing with frequent hospital stays. She was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was born. The condition is difficult to deal with because it means she’s susceptible to lung infections, and many of them are very serious.
3. She Missed Her Audition
It was her sister who wanted to see her audition, and she uploaded a video of her sister singing on YouTube. It garnered more than 2 million views, and Brianna secured her audition. However, she ended up collapsing the night before her audition and needed emergency surgery. After missing her audition, her sister filmed her singing in the hospital and uploaded the video to YouTube hoping she would get another chance to audition. She did.
4. She Wants to Inspire People
One of the most common issues among CF patients is scarring on the lungs. She is not dealing with that issue. Her lungs, despite their chronic infections, did not scar, and her voice is not raspy like so many. Her goal is to inspire those who live with CF that they can live a relatively normal life and still have hope.
5. She’s From New York
Brianna Collichio is from New York. She lives with her family in Spencerport. She’s currently a high school student trying to live the most normal life she can, and she’s doing a good job of it. Despite the many issues she faces with her health, she is very careful with her life while also living it to the fullest.
6. She’s Not Letting Her Health Stop Her
One of the most devastating realizations about CF is life expectancy. The average life expectancy for someone living with CF is only 36 years. This young woman is not letting that stop her. We have a feeling she’s going to do all she can to ensure she’s never going to become a statistic.
7. She’s Performed Publicly Before
When she was only 11, she was asked to use her voice in front of more than 70k people. She did it, too. She sang the National Anthem at the opening of a New York Jets game, and she did a wonderful job. She didn’t know then what a big deal it was, but she knows now that she’s doing big things with her life.
8. Her Coach is Famous
Does everyone remember when American Idol saw the likes of a man by the name of Daughtry? He went on to create a famous band that has done so well in the music industry? Yes, that’s the one. Band member Elvio Fernandes is part of Daughtry, and he is also the coach and mentor that young Brianna has in her life. What a full-circle experience.
9. She’s a Walking Miracle
Her mother gave her this name many years ago, and it was a special moment when Katy Perry called her the same thing. She didn’t know that this young woman’s mother calls her that, and it felt like a moment that she will never forget. She caused each of the judges to revel at her talent and her ability to sit back and sing a song as she did in the health that she is in, and each one was very impressed.
10. She’s Got a Lot of Fans
This young woman has a lot of fans already. The world was so happy to hear her sing. They were all brought to tears by her moving story, and they all want to see her succeed. She’s definitely going places.